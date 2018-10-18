Catalyst Metals : RAB drilling at Golden Camel project (1.88 Mb)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 OCTOBER 2018

GOLD MINERALISATION IN RAB DRILLING AT GOLDEN CAMEL

PROJECT; INITIAL RESULTS FROM DRUMMARTIN PROJECT

• Scout RAB drilling survey reports best intersection of 6 metres averaging 4.2g/t gold at the Golden Camel Project

• Widespread scattered arsenic and silver anomalism confirm Golden Camel potential

• Widely-spaced air core drill holes completed across each of four targets at Drummartin Project

• Favourable bedrock lithologies and trace geochemical results confirm prospectivity for gold-bearing corridors associated with major fault structures at Drummartin ____________________________________________________________________________________

During May and June 2018, Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst or the Company)(ASX: CYL) carried out the first reconnaissance programmes on the Golden Camel Project and the Drummartin Project both located east of the Whitelaw Gold Belt. Limited previous exploration has been carried out on these areas and the RAB and Air Core drilling programmes are primarily designed to test basement depth and confirm bedrock geology. Despite being a very early stage of exploration, RAB drilling intersected a shallow zone of gold mineralisation at the Golden Camel Project (6.0 metres @ 4.2g/t Au from 12 metres depth in RGB040) located in an area over three kilometres along strike from known mineralisation.

GOLDEN CAMEL PROJECT FARM-IN AGREEMENT

In July 2018 the Company entered into an agreement with a private company, Golden Camel Mining Pty Ltd, to earn a 50.1% interest in Exploration Licences EL5449 and EL5490. The expenditure of $55,000 in the first quarter of the 2019 financial year satisfies Catalyst's obligation under Phase 1 of this agreement and has generated results providing sufficient encouragement to justify the Company embarking on Phase 2 of the Agreement. Phase 2 entitles the Company by the expenditure of $650,000 over the next four years, to earn a 50.1% interest in the two exploration licences.

The tenements cover a large area of over 25km north-south x 3km wide, totalling 85 square kilometres, located approximately 15 km east of the Fosterville gold mine (Figure 1).

Included in the Golden Camel tenement package are Mining Leases MIN5548 and MIN5570 covering the Golden Camel gold mine. In 2017, Golden Camel Mining successfully mined and processed approximately 6,000 tonnes of ore between surface and 10 metres depth from the Golden Camel mine. Historical drill results demonstrate the continuation of gold mineralisation to greater depth. Phase 2 of Catalyst's earn-in agreement includes the option to purchase a 50.1% interest in the Mining Leases for $1 million after expenditure of $350,000 and the completion of 1,200 metres of diamond/RC precollar at the Golden Camel and Tolleen mine sites.

At the Toolleen mine site, where historic mining activities have been rehabilitated, previous drill results indicate the continuation of gold mineralisation to greater depth. A number of other prospects are identified from the results of past exploration and modest historic mining activities (Figure 2)

INITIAL EXPLORATION AND RESULTS

The two ELs cover a Cambrian aged rock sequence containing sediments and basic volcanics with cherts and include small historically-mined gold occurrences (Golden Camel, Toolleen, Glengarry) and gold prospects identified by previous surface sampling (Figure 2) in various host geological units. The sequence is sub-cropping to thinly covered by eluvial sediments, but the basement sediments appear only to have been lightly explored.

The initial phase of reconnaissance exploration completed by Catalyst was designed to provide orientation to geology and potential mineralisation throughout the length of the tenement block. It comprised 130 Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drill holes on 8 traverses spaced along 22 km strike length of the target stratigraphy (Figure 2). Holes were very broadly spaced, approximately 200m apart, with infill to 100m where geologically or geochemically indicated. Drill holes were mostly less than 20m in depth, and sampled in weathered bedrock.

Amongst the few anomalous gold values recorded by this widely-spaced scout drill survey, the significant drill results were recorded in RBG040 - 12-18m (6m) averaging 4.2 g/t gold, situated 8km north of the Golden Camel mine and potentially along strike from the old Glengarry workings. In addition, in RBG006 (adjacent to the old Toolleen mine) one sample recorded 0.1g/t gold (Figure 2).

However, scattered geochemically anomalous levels of arsenic, antimony and silver, more widely distributed elements commonly associated with gold mineralisation in the region, occur on almost every traverse, providing focus for future follow-up drilling.

FUTURE PROGRAM

Future programs will include follow up RAB drilling to locate gold within the prospective geochemically anomalous trends indicated by the initial scout survey; research of historic drilling records and deeper drill-testing of gold mineralisation known to exist beneath the currently discontinued mines on the tenement block, Golden Camel and Toolleen, and possibly below the Glengarry workings (Figure 2). Should targets require deeper investigation, air core or RC methods of drilling would be employed.

DRUMMARTIN PROJECT EL6507

The Drummartin EL6507 was granted to a wholly owned subsidiary of Catalyst, Kite Operations Pty Ltd, in December 2017 for a term of five years. Situated east of the Company's Whitelaw Belt landholdings (Figure 1), the area (671 square kilometres) was selected to cover the northerly extensions (concealed beneath younger sedimentary cover) of the major Redesdale and Drummartin faults. These are thought to control the introduction of the gold mined from the Fosterville Gold Mine to the south in a structural relationship analogous to that which links the Whitelaw Fault to the Bendigo goldfield, as well as to Catalyst's Four Eagles and Tandarra gold discoveries to the west (Figures 1 and 3). For reporting purposes, the Drummartin EL does not presently qualify as a material mining project.

The potential for undiscovered gold deposits to the west of each of these fault lines has had limited historic exploration; with the work which has been done revealing encouraging results at locations shown on Figure 3:

• At Lockington, located ~10-15 km south of the eastern part of the EL southern boundary, along the Redesdale Fault, multiple gold intersections in AC and DD up to 10 metres in width with peak gold values up to 7.76 g/t gold with arsenic (As) up to 1.03%. This mineralisation occurs in multiple north-south Au-As-Sb (antimony) corridors up to 8km long, over a 3km width across-strike, (Turner, G. 2007)

• In AC drill holes in the centre of the Drummartin EL, 0.114 g/t gold and As up to 400ppm (Burrowes, T.J. and Warren, A. 2011); and

• Adjacent to the Drummartin Fault, 7km to the south of the EL, highly anomalous As values up to 1,000 ppm and trace gold (peak 76 ppb) (Lowe, G.M. and Bergin, L.T. 2007).

INITIAL RECONNAISSANCE AND RESULTS

Exploration targets were generated in the western half of the Drummartin Project based on Whitelaw Belt models after review and reinterpretation of gravity data sets and open-file reports of earlier exploration activities.

Four of five targets were evaluated by single traverses of air core (AC) drill holes, totalling 27 AC holes typically to around 150 metres in depth and in total 2,870 metres of drilling. The wide spacing of these holes (300m apart) was fundamentally designed to provide initial insights into the depth of cover and bedrock geology; and in doing so to provide some incidental geochemical indications of prospective mineralised corridors. The separation of these holes is much wider than the footprints of the mineralisation that have been encountered in the Whitelaw corridor to the west (Figure 1), so it is not expected that this initial density of drilling is sufficient to discount the presence of significant gold mineralisation within these traverses.

Most of the holes drilled reached deeply-weathered bedrock at depths between 50 and 100m, confirming the feasibility of exploring this area. The following characteristics were observed:

• The weathered bedrock is consistent with that encountered throughout the region. The weathered sandstone and siltstone rock types included scattered intervals with abundant vein quartz (gravity targets 1, 2 and 4) (Figure 3) and pyrite (gravity target 2) further enhancing general prospectivity for proximal gold mineralisation, and

• Occasional weakly anomalous values of Au and As were reported, highlighted by 45 and 36 ppm As in gravity target 4.

FUTURE PROGRAM

The initial reconnaissance focussed on the western half of the Drummartin EL. Results will be further examined before targets for follow-up drilling are identified.

In the eastern half of the Drummartin Project, where existing gravity data is insufficient for confident target generation, and cover may be a little deeper than in the west, additional gravity surveys will be considered before scout drilling is attempted. This part of the EL lies to the north along strike of the Lockington gold mineralisation discussed above, and focuses on targets adjacent to the Redesdale Fault, thought to be genetically linked to the Fosterville gold deposit a little further (50km) to the south (Figure 1).

For further information contact:

Steve Boston Bruce Kay Chairman Technical Director Telephone: +61 409 574 515 +61 400 613 180

Competent Person's statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Kay, a Competent Person, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Kay is a non-executive director of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). In compiling this report Mr Kay has examined the reports referenced herein and confirms his confidence in the data they contain, and that this report accurately reflects those data. Mr Kay consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.