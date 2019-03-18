Catalyst Metals : Section 708A notice (92.7 k)

19 March 2019

SECTION 708A NOTICE

Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) issued 8,680,000 ordinary fully paid shares on 15 March 2019 to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd pursuant to a share placement to raise $13.02 million.

The Company gives notice pursuant to Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 that the shares are part of a class of securities quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

(a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act 2001; and

(b) Section 674 of the Corporations Act 2001.

There is no excluded information as at the date of this notice, for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act 2001 that has not already been disclosed to investors generally.

Frank Campagna Company Secretary