CATALYST METALS LTD

CATALYST METALS LTD

(CYL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/18
2.29 AUD   -3.78%
09:25pCATALYST METALS : Section 708A notice (92.7 k)
PU
03/17CATALYST METALS : Notice of initial substantial shareholding fron CYL (177 k)
PU
03/15CATALYST METALS : Becoming a substantial holder (270 k)
PU
Catalyst Metals : Section 708A notice (92.7 k)

03/18/2019 | 09:25pm EDT

19 March 2019

ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

SECTION 708A NOTICE

Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) issued 8,680,000 ordinary fully paid shares on 15 March 2019 to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd pursuant to a share placement to raise $13.02 million.

The Company gives notice pursuant to Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 that the shares are part of a class of securities quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

  • (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act 2001; and

  • (b) Section 674 of the Corporations Act 2001.

There is no excluded information as at the date of this notice, for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act 2001 that has not already been disclosed to investors generally.

Frank Campagna Company Secretary

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263 4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 01:24:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen James Boston Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce David Kay Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Robin MacDiarmid Campbell Scrimgeour Non-Executive Director
Gary Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Frank John Campagna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALYST METALS LTD36.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD6.57%124 150
BHP GROUP PLC4.06%124 150
RIO TINTO11.29%93 842
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.80%93 842
ANGLO AMERICAN10.94%36 201
