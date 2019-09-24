Catalyst Metals : Shortfall placement of options (298 k)

25 September 2019

APPENDIX 3B - SHORTFALL PLACEMENT OF OPTIONS

The directors of Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) advise that the Company has completed the placement of 510,602 listed options over ordinary fully paid shares, being the shortfall from the recent non-renounceablepro-rata offer of options which closed on 20 August 2019.

The options were issued at a subscription price of 2 cents each and on the same terms as the pro- rata entitlements offer and in accordance the prospectus for the offer dated 17 June 2019.

Please find enclosed an Appendix 3B application for the quotation of the shortfall options.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary