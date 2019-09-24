Catalyst Metals : Shortfall placement of options (298 k)

Log in
CATALYST METALS LTD

CATALYST METALS LTD

(CYL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
2.58 AUD   +3.61%
Catalyst Metals : Shortfall placement of options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019

25 September 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

APPENDIX 3B - SHORTFALL PLACEMENT OF OPTIONS

The directors of Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) advise that the Company has completed the placement of 510,602 listed options over ordinary fully paid shares, being the shortfall from the recent non-renounceablepro-rata offer of options which closed on 20 August 2019.

The options were issued at a subscription price of 2 cents each and on the same terms as the pro- rata entitlements offer and in accordance the prospectus for the offer dated 17 June 2019.

Please find enclosed an Appendix 3B application for the quotation of the shortfall options.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Catalyst Metals Limited

ABN

54 118 912 495

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

4

5

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Options over fully paid shares

510,602

Options over ordinary fully paid shares exercisable at $2.45 each on or before 31 May 2022.

Yes, existing class of quoted options (exercisable at $2.45 each on or before 31 May 2022).

2 cents per option

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained

security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b-6hin relation to the

+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder resolution under rule

7.1A was passed

6c

Number of +securities issued without security

holder approval under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with security holder

approval under rule 7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with security holder

approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Placement of shortfall from non- renounceable pro-rata rights issue of options.

Yes

28 November 2018

Nil

Nil

Nil

6f

Number of +securities issued under an exception in

rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price

at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under

rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-

cash consideration, state date on which valuation of

consideration was released to ASX Market

Announcements

510,602

Not applicable

Not applicable

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Listing Rule 7.1: 1,861,866

Listing Rule 7.1A: 7,021,444

25 September 2019

Number

+Class

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX

78,892,444

Ordinary shares

(including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

7,889,250

Options ($2.45 31.05.22)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

1,000,000 Options (31.10.20)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

The Company does not presently have a formal dividend policy.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  2. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  3. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  4. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
  5. How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
  6. How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?
  7. +Issue date

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34

Type of securities

(tick one)

(a)

Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive

share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 03:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
