Catalyst Metals : Shortfall placement of options (298 k)
0
09/24/2019 | 11:28pm EDT
25 September 2019
ASX Market Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
APPENDIX 3B - SHORTFALL PLACEMENT OF OPTIONS
The directors of Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) advise that the Company has completed the placement of 510,602 listed options over ordinary fully paid shares, being the shortfall from the recent non-renounceablepro-rata offer of options which closed on 20 August 2019.
The options were issued at a subscription price of 2 cents each and on the same terms as the pro- rata entitlements offer and in accordance the prospectus for the offer dated 17 June 2019.
Please find enclosed an Appendix 3B application for the quotation of the shortfall options.
Frank Campagna
Company Secretary
44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA
6005
PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910
Telephone: (61-8) 6263
4423
Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426
www.catalystmetals.com.au
ABN 54 118 912 495
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
3
4
5
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Options over fully paid shares
510,602
Options over ordinary fully paid shares exercisable at $2.45 each on or before 31 May 2022.
Yes, existing class of quoted options (exercisable at $2.45 each on or before 31 May 2022).
2 cents per option
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained
security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b-6hin relation to the
+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder resolution under rule
7.1A was passed
6c
Number of +securities issued without security
holder approval under rule 7.1
6d
Number of +securities issued with security holder
approval under rule 7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with security holder
approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Placement of shortfall from non- renounceable pro-rata rights issue of options.
Yes
28 November 2018
Nil
Nil
Nil
6f
Number of +securities issued under an exception in
rule 7.2
6g
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price
at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under
rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
6h
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-
cash consideration, state date on which valuation of
consideration was released to ASX Market
Announcements
510,602
Not applicable
Not applicable
6i
7
Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
+Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Listing Rule 7.1: 1,861,866
Listing Rule 7.1A: 7,021,444
25 September 2019
Number
+Class
8
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX
78,892,444
Ordinary shares
(including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
7,889,250
Options ($2.45 31.05.22)
See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
1,000,000 Options (31.10.20)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approval required?
Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
The Company does not presently have a formal dividend policy.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlementsin full through a broker?
How do security holders sellpart of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?
+Issue date
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34
Type of securities
(tick one)
(a)
Securities described in Part 1
(b)
All other securities
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive
share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 03:27:03 UTC