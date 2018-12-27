Catalyst Metals : Tandarra Joint Venture Agreement signed (148 k)

Log in
CATALYST METALS LTD (CYL)
End-of-day quote  - 12/27
1.65 AUD
12/27/2018 | 07:00am CET

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

27 DECEMBER 2018

TANDARRA JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT SIGNED

  • Tandarra Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) signed by Navarre and Catalyst

  • Drilling to resume at Tandarra in first quarter of 2019 on Retention Licence RL006660

  • The 51% equity interest in the Tandarra Gold Project is being formally transferred from Navarre to Catalyst

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre; ASX: NML) and Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst; ASX: CYL) are pleased to advise that they have reached agreement on the terms of the Tandarra Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) and have signed this agreement together with a Royalty Deed.

The Tandarra Gold Project (RL006660) is a gold discovery under shallow cover in the Whitelaw Gold Belt, located approximately 60kms northwest from Kirkland Lake Gold's world class Fosterville Gold Mine and 40 kms north of the Bendigo Goldfield which historically produced about 22 million ounces of gold.

Following the signing of the JVA, the Parties will meet in late January 2019 to finalise the programme and budget for the remainder of the financial year to 30 June 2019. Drilling is likely to commence in the first quarter of 2019.

The formal transfer of a 51% equity interest in the Tandarra Gold Project is in progress and the formal JVA will be registered with the title. Catalyst is the Manager of the Joint Venture.

For further information contact:

Navarre Minerals Limited

Geoff Mc Dermott

Managing Director

Telephone: +61 3 5358 8625

Catalyst Metals Limited

Steve Boston

Bruce Kay

Chairman

Technical Director

Telephone: +61 409 574 515

+61 400 613 180

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 05:59:05 UTC
