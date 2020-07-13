Catalyst Pharmaceuticals : 2019 Annual Report

2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to report that 2019 was a very positive and transformational year for Catalyst and, most importantly, for the patients that we seek to help. The year was purpose-driven, as we transformed to a fully integrated commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with the successful launch of Firdapse®for adult patients suffering from Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS). We are gratified with the positive response that we have received from the LEMS community of patients and healthcare providers since our launch of Firdapse®in January 2019. We believe that it was extremely important to go through the rigors required to get Firdapse®approved by the FDA, so that all adult LEMS patients, and not just a select few who participated in an early access program, would have affordable access to an FDA approved therapy to treat their rare disease. Of all that we accomplished in 2019 and during the first half of 2020, I am proud that because of the efforts of the Catalyst team, Firdapse®has become the market leader and standard of care for the treatment of adult LEMS patients.

I am most excited by the growth and progress that our company has made across all functional areas of our business, including the financial results that we reported for our first year as a commercial company. When we launched Firdapse®(amifampridine) 10 mg tablets in the U.S. for adult LEMS patients, we identified key objectives for the year based upon-patient enrollments inCatalyst Pathways, physician adoption rates for Firdapse®, and high patient satisfaction ratings. I am happy to say that we exceeded our lofty goals. As we move forward, however, there is much more work to be done. We ended 2019 with approximately 500 patients that had been prescribed Firdapse®, but we believe that there are still many more LEMS patients that need access to an affordable, safe, and effective therapy to treat their disease. As part of our efforts to expand our reach to additional physicians that treat LEMS patients, early this year we nearly doubled the size of our highly motivated field sales force and contracted with a rare-disease experienced inside marketing team. We believe that we are now well positioned for growth within the Firdapse®franchise, as we work to expand the number of LEMS patients that will have access and prepare for another potential indication next year.

While we are gratified with the success of the commercial launch of Firdapse®thus far, it is important that we recognize the impact of the challenges that we have recently faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the virus was spreading, our primary objective was the safety for our employees, patients, and healthcare providers. We quickly addressed that on March 16thby implementing a travel ban for all of our employees. Our team was very efficient in adapting to electronic and digital communications to interact with most of our constituents. Virtual meetings with physicians, patients, and other Catalyst team members became a common occurrence. As of this date, I am pleased to see that the country is beginning to slowly open up and that physicians are starting to again see patients and sales representatives face-to-face. Additionally, we have not experienced any disruptions in our supply chain for Firdapse®, nor do we anticipate any, as we continue to build additional safety stock. Our entire supply chain is North American based, with all manufacturing being conducted in the U.S. As we have previously expressed, we did expect to see and have seen some disruption associated with delayed diagnosis and new patient enrollments inCatalyst Pathwaysas a result of the pandemic keeping patients from seeing their physicians. We believe that we are well prepared for any other challenges that may arise from this outbreak, and we remain confident that we have the proper measures in place to support the LEMS community during this difficult time.

We continue to advance our neuromuscular programs, with two critical readouts expected in the third and fourth quarters of this year, one of which has the potential to make this an exciting year for patients hoping for new treatment options. That program is our pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Firdapse®for the treatment of patients with anti-MuSK antibody positive Myasthenia Gravis (MuSK-MG). We have completed the active portion of our registrational clinical trial, and we expect to report top-line results in the third quarter of 2020. Assuming positive results, we plan to meet with the FDA as soon as practical to discuss our path forward to seeking an approval for this indication, and we hope to submit a supplemental NDA for Firdapse®in the treatment of MuSK-MG late this year or early next year. MuSK-MG is a rare neuromuscular condition that affects approximately 5,000 patients in the U.S. The patient population is fairly well-defined, and this condition represents an unmet medical need, as there is no approved therapy for these patients. Since off-label therapeutic options are lacking in many respects for the treatment of this disease, we hope that Firdapse®will become the standard of care for treating patients with this rare disease.

Additionally, we expect to report top-line results from our SMA Type 3 proof-of-concept study before the end of 2020, and we plan to start two additional investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept studies evaluating Firdapse®as a potential therapy for two other neuromuscular conditions. Lastly, our program to develop a long-acting formulation of Firdapse®continues to make progress and we hope to have more to report about this program later in the year.

We also are looking to expand both our global footprint for Firdapse®and our portfolio of drug candidates. Earlier this year we submitted our New Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada for Firdapse®to treat LEMS patients, and we expect a decision in the second half of 2020. We are currently in negotiations with potential marketing partners for the Canadian territory. In addition, we have a meeting scheduled for later this month with Japanese regulators to finalize a path forward for registering Firdapse®in Japan, and discussions are currently underway with a number of potential marketing partners in Japan. And lastly, we have made it a strategic priority to acquire or in-license one or more additional products to broaden our product offerings and leverage our sales and marketing team.

From day one, Catalyst has been a company with a patient-centric focus, and with that perspective we are learning more everyday about the needs and challenges that patients and their caregivers face in dealing with their debilitating diseases. We believe that with the insight that we gain from what we are learning, we are well equipped to further our mission to better the lives of patients suffering from rare neuromuscular diseases.

Thank you to our shareholders for your continued support of Catalyst throughout our commercial launch of Firdapse®and as we navigate the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident in our ability to face these challenges and continue to build the Firdapse®franchise, as well as to develop our clinical pipeline in order to help patients suffering from other rare neuromuscular and neurological diseases. I would also like to thank our employees for their commitment to our mission and strategic vision.

I look forward to updating you on our progress.

Regards,

Patrick J. McEnany Chairman and CEO July 6, 2020

2

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

[Mark One]

☒ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 OR

☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission File No. 001-33057

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 76-0837053 (State of jurisdiction of (IRS Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 355 Alhambra Circle, Suite 1250 Coral Gables, Florida 33134 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (305) 420-3200

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

Common Stock, par

value $0.001 per share

Nasdaq Capital Market

(Title of each class)

(Name of exchange on which registered)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act.: None

Indicate by check mark if registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes☐No☒

Indicate by check mark if registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Rule 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes☐No☒

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports),

and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☒No☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒No☐

Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K (§229.405 of this chapter) is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K.☐