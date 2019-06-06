Catasys : Adds Canary Health to OnTrak Platform

Catasys,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) (“Catasys” or the “Company”), a leading AI and
technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced a strategic
partnership with digital therapeutics company Canary
Health.
“Catasys has built a unique, proprietary approach to engaging health
plan members with unmet behavioral health needs who also suffer from
chronic disease. Offering this population digital access to Canary
Health’s online program is yet another way we are expanding our platform
to address chronic disease directly,” stated Terren Peizer, Catasys
chairman and CEO. “We plan to continue to broaden our platform through
additional partnerships and proprietary capabilities in the coming
months.”
Catasys is piloting Canary Health’s Better
Choices, Better Health (BCBH) program with eligible members of one
of its national health plan partners. BCBH is a series of peer-moderated
online workshops designed to improve an individual’s self-efficacy in
managing chronic conditions. It’s been proven effective in major studies
to improve health outcomes and lower healthcare utilization and costs.
The partnership provides eligible OnTrak members with a path to
specifically engage in self-managing their chronic disease.
“We’re excited to collaborate with Catasys,” said Adam Kaufman, Canary
Health president and CEO. “Members and health plans will both benefit as
we couple Catasys’ expertise in engagement with Canary Health’s
leadership in addressing chronic disease through peer support and
digital services. Together we’ll further improve member health and drive
cost savings for health plans.”
About Catasys, Inc.
Catasys, Inc. harnesses proprietary big data predictive analytics,
artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human interaction,
to deliver improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to
health plans. Our mission is to help improve the health and save the
lives of as many people as possible.
Catasys' integrated, technology-enabled OnTrak solution--contracted with
a growing number of national and regional health plans--is designed to
treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate
co-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary
artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high
medical costs.
Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not
otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment
capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.
OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions
delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching
and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social
determinants of health, including loneliness. The program improves
member health and delivers validated cost savings to healthcare payers
of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. OnTrak is available to
members of several leading health plans in Alabama, California,
Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky,
Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey,
North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee,
Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Learn more at www.catasys.com.
About Canary Health
Canary
Health, a leading digital therapeutics company, offers programs that
empower individuals with chronic conditions. We work with the largest
healthcare organizations in North America offering Better
Choices, Better Health (BCBH), an online six-week workshop
facilitated by trained peer coaches. Participants reflect on how their
life is impacted by their health and work to set personal action
plans. They receive support from their peers, and coaches. BCBH has been
proven to improve self-confidence, quality of life, and health outcomes
and to lower healthcare utilization and costs.
www.canaryhealth.com | www.facebook.com/canaryhealth | www.twitter.com/canaryhealth
