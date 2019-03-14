Catasys : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results
03/14/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
Q4 2018 Record Revenue of $5.6 Million, up 85.3% Year over Year and
Up 28.7% from Q3 2018
YE 2018 Record Revenue of $15.2 Million, Up 96.7% from YE 2017
Outreach Pool of Eligible Members Increased to approximately 75,000
Members at March 1, 2019 (up 97% from 38,000 at Q3 2018) as a Result
of Significant Expansion within Existing Plans
Reiterates 2019 GAAP Revenue Guidance of $35 Million
Company to Host Conference Call at 4:30 pm ET on March 14, 2019
Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS), a leading AI and technology-enabled
healthcare company, today reported its financial results for the fourth
quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. The Company provides big
data-based analytics and predictive modeling driven healthcare services
to health plans and their members through its OnTrak™ solution.
Management Commentary on Current Status of Business and Outlook for
2019
Mr. Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Catasys has had a strong
start to 2019, as continued expansions with existing health plan
partners significantly accelerated our outreach pool of eligible members
to record levels. The signing of contracts with new health plans,
launches in new states, and program expansions led to solid enrollment
growth for the Company in 2018. We are reiterating our previous guidance
of $35 million of revenues for 2019, which we believe is a conservative
estimation of this enrollment trend given the sizable increase in our
outreach pool.”
Catasys’ outreach pool of eligible members continued its rapid ramp,
increasing to current levels at March 1, 2019 of 75,000 due to
significant expansion within existing contracts, an increase from
approximately 41,000 at December 31, 2018 and up from 38,000 at the end
of the third quarter of 2018. New customer launches continue to take
approximately 12 months to ramp up to an approximate 20% yearly
enrollment rate. One year after launch, the Company generally enrolls
more than 20% of its outreach pool over a year. Catasys generally
receives approximately $6,500 net per enrolled member.
Mr. Peizer continued, “The Company continues to re-invest in our
infrastructure to ensure that we are able to properly scale operations
in anticipation of pending enrollment growth. We are technologically
preparing to handle additional volume, and will be hiring and training
additional care coaches to ensure that members of the OnTrak program
continue to receive the best care while still optimizing our own
productivity. Finally, we intend to devote continued time and resources
to new products that utilize our existing platform and data driven
analytics to widen Catasys’ potential outreach population even further.
Given these positive indicators and our ability to capitalize on growth
opportunities, we remain confident that our provided guidance is a
conservative floor for this year.”
2019 Guidance
Catasys expects to report revenues of at least $35 million in 2019.
The Company anticipates that this revenue increase will be supported
through accelerating enrollment growth during the remainder of this
year, with the largest portion of the revenue increase to occur in the
second half of 2019.
This guidance solely represents existing enrollment launches with
current health plan partners and program expansions with existing
customers
Annual guidance does not include new contracts and subsequent
launches, initial launches of existing contracts, and new expansions
within existing contracts that may increase its outreach pool
throughout the year. As a result of these subsequent developments, the
Company may revise guidance at that time.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Operating Highlights
Catasys new enrollment for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
increased 126% year over year.
OnTrak program is currently available through eight health plans in 22
states across the United States.
Management Commentary on Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2018
Mr. Rick Anderson, President and COO, stated, “We are very pleased with
our enrollment growth trends, which led to the Company achieving its
previously announced guidance for 2018 billings and record revenue for
both the quarter and the year. This was largely due to our continued
success at identifying, engaging and treating those suffering from
co-occurring behavioral and medical health conditions. We have seen
additional launches and notable programmatic expansion in recent months
which have driven increases in our eligible members, and we expect will
drive enrollment in 2019. The Company is focused on continuing to expand
its infrastructure through increased hiring and training, as well as
through the development and implementation of machine-learning AI and
predictive analytics. We believe this will help support our growth and
expansion efforts throughout 2019.”
Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2018 Financial Review
Revenues
Revenue was $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to
$3.0 million during the same period in 2017. There was a net increase
in the number of members enrolled in our OnTrak solution during the
fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017. Enrolled
members as of December 31, 2018, was 126% greater than December 31,
2017.
Revenue was $15.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an
increase of 96.7% compared to $7.7 million in 2017.
Gross Margin
Gross Margin, which consists of Cost of Healthcare Services as a
percentage of revenue, increased to 52.8% for the fourth quarter of
2018, compared to 33.1% in the prior year period.
Cost of Healthcare Services consists primarily of salaries related to
Catasys’ care coaches, outreach specialists, healthcare provider
claims payments to its network of physicians and psychologists, and
fees charged by third party administrators for processing these claims.
The costs for such staff are included in Cost of Healthcare Services
during training and ramp-up periods, margins will be impacted by the
hiring of staff in preparation for anticipated future customer
contracts and corresponding increases in members eligible for OnTrak.
Gross Margin was 26.7% for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared
to 17.2% in 2017.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $6.8 million,
compared to $5.8 million in the prior-year period. This increase was
mainly due to higher expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to
servicing contracts and investments in key personnel to support future
growth compared to the prior-year period.
Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018, were $28.8
million, compared to $18.4 million in the prior year.
Net Income (Loss)
For the fourth quarter of 2018, net loss was $1.4 million, or $0.09
per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.17
per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, net loss was $14.2 million, or
$0.89 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $13.6
million, or $0.99 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year.
Conference Call – Thursday, March 14, 2019 – 4:30 pm ET
The Company will host a conference call/webcast on Thursday, March 14,
2019, at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.
Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to
the conference call via:
Conference Call
877-705-2969 (domestic) or 201-689-8868 (international)
Those who are unable to attend the conference call live can use the
following information to hear a replay version:
Conference ID#:
13672721
Conference Call Replay:
877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international)
Expiration Date:
3/21/2019
About Catasys, Inc.
Catasys, Inc. harnesses proprietary big data predictive analytics,
artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human
intervention, to deliver improved member health and cost savings to
health plans through integrated technology enabled treatment solutions.
It is our mission to provide access to affordable and effective care,
thereby improving health and reducing cost of care for people who suffer
from the medical consequences of behavioral health conditions; helping
these people and their families achieve and maintain better lives.
Catasys' OnTrak solution--contracted with a growing number of national
and regional health plans--is designed to treat members with behavioral
conditions that cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions such
as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive
heart failure, which result in high medical costs.
Catasys has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not
otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment
capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance
matched with data driven engagement technologies.
OnTrak integrates evidence-based medical and psychosocial interventions
along with care coaching in a 52-week outpatient solution. The program
is currently improving member health and, at the same time, is
demonstrating reduced inpatient and emergency room utilization, driving
a more than 50 percent reduction in total health insurers' costs for
enrolled members. OnTrak is available to members of several leading
health plans in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois,
Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska,
New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina,
Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in
this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe
Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and
involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond
our control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from
stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, changes
in regulations or issuance of new regulations or interpretations,
limited operating history, our inability to execute our business plan,
increase our revenue and achieve profitability, lower than anticipated
eligible members under our contracts, our inability to recognize
revenue, lack of outcomes and statistically significant formal research
studies, difficulty enrolling new members and maintaining existing
members in our programs, the risk that treatment programs might not be
effective, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting
proprietary technologies, intense competition and substantial regulation
in the health care industry, the risks associated with the adequacy of
our existing cash resources and our ability to continue as a going
concern, our ability to raise additional capital when needed and our
liquidity. You are urged to consider statements that include the words
"may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates,"
"projects," "potential," "expects," "plan," "anticipates," "intends,"
"continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those
words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For
a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties we face,
please refer to our most recent Securities and Exchange Commission
filings which are available on its website at http://www.sec.gov.
Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are
made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
CATASYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
Healthcare services revenues
$
5,624
$
3,035
$
15,177
$
7,717
Operating expenses
Cost of healthcare services
2,654
2,030
11,119
6,391
General and administrative
4,097
3,667
17,395
11,811
Depreciation and amortization
59
115
288
246
Total operating expenses
6,810
5,812
28,802
18,448
Loss from operations
(1,186
)
(2,777
)
(13,625
)
(10,731
)
Other income
-
88
40
132
Interest expense
(292
)
(1
)
(570
)
(3,409
)
Loss on conversion of note
-
-
-
(1,356
)
Loss on issuance of common stock
-
-
-
(145
)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
38
11
(56
)
1,778
Change in fair value of derivative liability
-
-
-
132
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
(1,440
)
(2,679
)
(14,211
)
(13,599
)
Provision for income taxes
1
2
1
6
Net loss
$
(1,441
)
$
(2,681
)
$
(14,212
)
$
(13,605
)
Basic and diluted net loss per share:
($0.09
)
($0.17
)
($0.89
)
($0.99
)
Basic weighted number of shares outstanding
16,091
15,889
15,995
13,751
CATASYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for number of shares)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
3,162
$
4,779
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
of $0 and $476, respectively
1,382
511
Prepaids and other current assets
942
366
Total current assets
5,486
5,656
Long-term assets
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
of $1,801 and $1,542, respectively
263
612
Restricted cash, long term
408
-
Deposits and other assets
166
336
Total Assets
$
6,323
$
6,604
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
497
$
980
Accrued compensation and benefits
1,537
1,177
Deferred revenue
4,195
2,914
Other accrued liabilities
1,501
578
Total current liabilities
7,730
5,649
Long-term liabilities
Long term debt, net of discount of $478 and $0, respectively
7,472
-
Deferred rent and other long-term liabilities
-
25
Capital leases
-
2
Warrant liabilities
86
30
Total Liabilities
15,288
5,706
Commitments and contingencies (note 9)
Stockholders' (deficit)/equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized;
16,185,146 and 15,889,171 shares issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
2
2
Additional paid in capital
296,688
294,220
Accumulated deficit
(305,655
)
(293,324
)
Total Stockholders' (deficit)/equity
(8,965
)
898
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit)/Equity
$
6,323
$
6,604
CATASYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
2018
2017
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(14,212
)
$
(13,605
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
288
246
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs included in
interest expense
187
3,082
Loss on disposal of fixed asset
70
-
Warrants issued for services
86
252
Provision for doubtful accounts
-
590
Deferred rent
(91
)
(81
)
Share-based compensation expense
2,056
465
Common stock issued for services
112
181
Loss on conversion of convertible note
-
1,356
Loss on issuance of common stock, related party
-
145
Fair value adjustment on warrant liability
56
(1,778
)
Fair value adjustment on derivative liability
-
(132
)
Changes in current assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(871
)
(49
)
Prepaids and other current assets
(311
)
54
Deferred revenue
3,163
1,389
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
893
517
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(8,574
)
$
(7,368
)
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
$
(9
)
$
(448
)
Deposits and other assets
71
35
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
62
$
(413
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants
$
-
$
16,458
Proceeds from prom issuance of bridge loan, related party
-
1,300
Payments on convertible debenture
-
(4,363
)
Proceeds from loan
7,500
-
Transactions costs
-
(1,667
)
Capital lease obligations
(30
)
(19
)
Debt issuance costs
(317
)
-
Proceeds from warrant exercise
150
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
7,303
$
11,709
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash
$
(1,209
)
$
3,928
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
4,779
851
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
3,570
$
4,779
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid
Interest
$
363
$
106
Income taxes
$
-
$
40
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity
Common stock issued for services
$
-
$
181
Warrants issued for consulting services
$
-
$
252
Common stock issued for conversion of debt and accrued interest
$
-
$
7,163
Common stock issued upon settlement of deferred compensation to
officer