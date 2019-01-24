Log in
CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC (CTT)
Catchmark Timber Trust : Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on February 14, 2019

01/24/2019 | 04:36pm EST

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) will release its fourth quarter 2018 earnings on Thursday, February 14, 2019, following the market close.  The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, February 15, 2019 to discuss these results.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-347-1165 for U.S/Canada and 1-412-902-4276 for international callers.  Participants should ask to be joined into the CatchMark call. Access to the live webcast will be available at www.catchmark.com.  A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company's website shortly after the call. 

About CatchMark
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in over 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.catchmark.com.

* As of December 31, 2018

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catchmark-scheduled-to-release-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-on-february-14-2019-300783987.html

SOURCE CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
