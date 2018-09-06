Log in
CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC (CTT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/06 03:56:00 pm
12.465 USD   +0.44%
03:34pCATCHMARK TIMBE : eyes 57 cents per share offer for Phaunos Timber
RE
08/30CATCHMARK TIMBE : Completes Acquisition of 18,063 acres of Prime Ore..
PR
08/03CATCHMARK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Catchmark Timber Trust : eyes 57 cents per share offer for Phaunos Timber

09/06/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

(Reuters) - CatchMark Timber Trust Inc said on Thursday it had approached Phaunos Timber Fund Ltd with a possible all-stock offer that values the closed-ended investment company at 57 cents a share.

Shareholders in Phaunos, which has forestry investments in New Zealand, Uruguay and Brazil, last year voted for an orderly wind down of the fund that maximised value while making timely returns to shareholders.

Last month, the fund's board urged shareholders to reject an offer from a Stafford Capital Partners subsidiary to buy the company for $244.2 million.

The offer from U.S.-based CatchMark values the fund at $284 million (219.8 million pounds), according to Thomson Reuters calculations. CatchMark said it would give the combined company an equity value of $850 million and an enterprise value of $1.3 billion at current stock prices.

Phaunos said in a statement earlier that its board would meet with CatchMark to discuss a possible acquisition offer, which it said represented a "significant premium" compared with Stafford's proposal. There was no certainty that an offer would materialise, Phaunos had added.

Stafford said on Thursday it was extending its own offer for Phaunos until Sept. 13.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and additional reporting by Sangameswaran S.; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC 0.89% 12.41 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
PHAUNOS TIMBER FUND LTD. -3.03% 0.48 Delayed Quote.13.79%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 97,4 M
EBIT 2018 -0,79 M
Net income 2018 -211 M
Debt 2018 48,6 M
Yield 2018 4,35%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,76x
EV / Sales 2019 6,29x
Capitalization 610 M
Chart CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Catchmark Timber Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,1 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry Barag President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Willis J. Potts Chairman
Brian M. Davis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Donald S. Moss Independent Director
Henry G. Zigtema Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC-5.48%604
AMERICAN TOWER CORP3.46%65 310
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP2.37%47 142
PUBLIC STORAGE3.21%37 131
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY-3.12%25 882
WELLTOWER INC5.49%24 639
