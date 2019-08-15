CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund : Interim Financial Report - For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019 0 08/15/2019 | 11:12am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. 15 August 2019 CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company") Interim Financial Report For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019 To: Specialist Fund Segment, London Stock Exchange and Bermuda Stock Exchange CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Welcome to the 2019 Interim Report for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company"). Following the Board's announcement on 26 March 2019, that the Company's Shareholders had voted to put the Company's investment portfolios into an orderly run-off (the "Run-Offs") with effect from 30 June 2019, catastrophic activity has remained at relatively low levels during the first half of 2019, allowing the 2019 portfolio to deliver an improved performance (compared to the same period in 2018) with no significant insured losses. This relatively benign start to the 2019, following 2017 and 2018, the first and fourth largest insured loss years of all time, portfolio year should bring some relief to Shareholders. However, this was offset by the deterioration in the 2017/2018 Side Pocket Investments as described in the section '2017/2018 Loss Events' below and no assurances are being provided as to the performance for the remainder of the year, which represents high risk for tropical storm formation. As a result of the Run-Offs, Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd. (the "Investment Manager") did not write any mid-year contracts for 2019 and the Investment Manager is now committed to the proactive management of side pockets and returning capital to Shareholders in a timely and orderly manner. Prior to the implementation of the Run-Offs, the Company's investment portfolio team constructed a fully diversified portfolio at the outset of 2019 with an indicative maximum net return, on a no loss basis, of c.33 per cent, (net of hedging costs, fees and expenses) on invested capital (compared to c.23 per cent in 2018), with a maximum capital exposure to a worst-case single event of 10 per cent. Financial Performance Annual dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 of USD 0.0265 in respect of Ordinary Shares and USD 0.0445 per C Share were paid to Shareholders on 25 February 2019. As reported in the 30 June 2019 monthly Insight Report, the Net Asset Value ("NAV") return for the first 6 months of 2019 was -14.66 per cent (6 months to 30 June 2018: -17.12 per cent) and -12.49 per cent (6 months to 30 June 2018: 6.31 per cent) for the Ordinary Shares and C Shares respectively. The negative return for both share classes is a result of the adverse development reported in the May NAV on both 2017 and 2018 loss reserves, whilst the appreciation on the investments in 2019 portfolio generated a net asset value return of c. 3.58 per cent and 6.01 per cent for the Ordinary Shares and C Shares respectively. The NAV returns since inception to 30 June 2019 of the Ordinary Shares issued on 20 December 2010 and the various issuances of C Shares are listed below. Share Class (Date of Issuance) NAV Returns since Inception (to 30 June 2019) Ordinary Shares (20 Dec. 2010) -52.86% C Shares issued (20 May 2011) -48.50% C Shares issued (16 Dec. 2011) -53.72% C Shares issued (2 Nov. 2015) -72.41% C Shares issued (28 Nov. 2017) -43.77% SIDE POCKET INVESTMENTS ("SPIs") As at 30 June 2019, the SPIs in total represent c. 51.86 per cent of Ordinary Share NAV (31 December 2018: c. 74.93 per cent) and c. 31.87 per cent of the C Share NAV (31 December 2018: c. 46.76 per cent). During Q1 2019, the Company successfully closed out the SPI for 2015, leaving just the 2016, 2017 and 2018 SPIs, the current position of which as at 30 June 2019 is as follows: 2016 SPIs, established for the Fort McMurray wildfire, Jubilee oil field, Hurricane Matthew, and the South Island earthquake in New Zealand, amount to c. 8.68 per cent of the Company's Ordinary Share NAV (31 December 2018: c. 10.66 per cent of Ordinary Share NAV)

2017 SPIs, principally relating to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the 2017 California Wildfires, amount to c. 27.92 per cent of the Company's Ordinary Share NAV (31 December 2018: c. 41.24 per cent of Ordinary Share NAV)

2018 SPIs, principally relating to Hurricanes Michael and Florence, Typhoon Jebi and the 2018 California Wildfires, amount to c. 15.26 per cent of Ordinary Share NAV and c. 31.87 per cent of C Share NAV (31 December 2018: c 21.05 per cent and c. 46.76 per cent of Ordinary Share and C Share NAV respectively). SPI's % / NAV Value in millions SPI 2016 - Ordinary 8.68% USD 9.33 SPI 2017 - Ordinary 27.92% USD 30.02 SPI 2018 - Ordinary 15.26% USD 16.41 SPI 2018 - C Shares 31.87% USD 89.11 The Investment Manager is pleased to report recent capital releases on both 2016 and 2018 Side Pockets amounting to 3.24 per cent and 4.87 per cent of 1 June 2019 Ordinary and C Share NAV respectively. Separately, the 2018 mid-year deals that have exposure to previous events have resulted in additional 2018 Side Pockets being created on 1 July 2019, which represent c. 7.57 per cent and c. 16.86 per cent of 30 June 2019 Ordinary and C Share NAV. There is still considerable uncertainty particularly in relation to 2018 events Hurricane Michael and Typhoon Jebi and 2017 event Hurricane Irma, which is well beyond what would normally be expected at this point in time following a major loss event occurrence. As mentioned in the Company's Annual Report 2018, on 11 March 2019, the Investment Manager has offered a partial waiver of 33.3334 per cent (one-third) of the management fee borne by the Company in respect of SPIs. The reduction from the waiver will have effect from 1 January 2019 until 31 December 2019, but is subject to possible extension by the Investment Manager and the Master Fund SAC. 2017 / 2018 LOSS EVENTS As of 30 June 2019, final industry losses are still not yet known in relation to the 2017 Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria (HIM) or the 2018 Hurricanes Michael and Florence and Typhoon Jebi. PCS loss estimates for historical Hurricane events indicate an average development from 1st to Final of c. 33 per cent and 3rd to Final of c. 2.6 per cent. With respect to the 2017 and 2018 CA Wildfires, Property Claims Services ("PCS") has now issued final loss estimates. PCS data indicates that 75 per cent of the insured losses related to Wildfires over the past 55 years have occurred in the last 2 years. Loss estimates reported by PCS, increased on average 27 per cent (2017 events) and 64 per cent (2018 events) for Hurricanes and 47 per cent (2017 events) and zero (2018 events) for CA Wildfires, over initial estimates reported (through 5 August 2019), as per the following table: Loss Event 1st to Final 3rd to Final 2017 Hurricane Harvey* 22% 24% Hurricane Irma* 38% 45% Hurricane Maria 21% 11% California Wildfire - North Fires 64% 10% California Wildfire - South Fires 30% 19% 2018 Hurricane Florence* 82% 3% Hurricane Michael* 46% 21% California Wildfire - Camp Fire -6% 0% California Wildfire - Woolsey Fire 0% 0% Typhoon Jebi** 225% 0% Not final - using current estimate Not final - using current Munich Re Nat Cat Services estimate with development based on market sentiment As announced by the Company on 3 June 2019 in its Portfolio Update, as a result of the continued development and late reporting from cedants, the Investment Manager decided to strengthen the reserves for 2017 and 2018 events in the 31 May 2019 NAV, representing a c. 11.05 per cent and c. 8.11 per cent deterioration in the brought forward April 2019 Ordinary Share NAV. With respect to the C Share NAV, the impact of loss reserve increases recorded in the 31 May 2019 NAV was c. 18.65 per cent of the brought-forward April 2019 NAV. Based on the latest available claim information from cedants, which at this point in time post the 2017 and 2018 losses is given more weight than the modelled loss estimates, as well as consideration of the insured loss estimates provided by PCS and Munich Re, the existing loss reserves are deemed sufficient and no further strengthening was warranted for the June NAV. Continued uncertainty remains involving these loss events and estimates, and further strengthening may be required in the future. 2019 CATASTROPHIC ACTIVITY TO DATE Following record catastrophic activity in 2017 and 2018, insured losses during the first six months of 2019 are estimated at USD 15 billion, below the long-term average of USD 18 billion, according to Munich Re. [Further, the absence of major catastrophes worldwide during the first half of the year resulted in a reduction of c. 13 per cent of insured losses from the prior year period (USD 17 billion).] Subsequent to the end of the first half of the year, on 4 and 6 July 2019, the Ridgecrest Earthquakes occurred north and northwest of the town of Ridgecrest California, approximately 120 miles north of Los Angeles, and included two main shocks of magnitude 6.4 and 7.1. Fortunately, only relatively minor damage resulted as these earthquakes occurred in a low population density area of San Bernardino County. The PCS insured loss estimate for this event is c. USD 28 million which is unlikely, even with further development, to adversely impact the retrocessional market in which Markel CATCo participates. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on 1 June, with August and September typically being the months with the highest risk for tropical storm formation. The likelihood for storm formation in the Atlantic then decreases after September, until the season officially concludes on 30 November. On 12 July, Hurricane Barry, the first hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Season, made landfall near Lafayette, Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane. The initial PCS insured loss estimate for this event is not available yet, but market sentiment is that it will be less than c. USD 1 billion, which is subject to change, but at this level would be unlikely to impact the retrocessional market. Through the end of July, conditions in the Atlantic Basin have been characterized by cooler than normal sea surface temperatures with elevated levels of wind shear, leading to unfavorable conditions for tropical storm formation. In addition, significant levels of dry Saharan dust have further dampened any early season activity. As at the date of this report only two named storms have occurred in the Atlantic so far this season. PROACTIVE MANAGEMENT OF RUN-OFFS Following the Company's announcement on 26 March 2019 that Shareholders had approved the implementation of the Run-Offs with effect from 30 June 2019, the Board have, after careful consideration, concluded that the most efficient way to return capital to Shareholders is by way of a reverse tender offer and at the current time share buybacks, while the shares trade at material discounts. An announcement to this effect was released by the Company on 26 July 2019. Accordingly, a Circular has been distributed to Shareholders which sets out the Company's proposal to conduct a reverse tender offer and to seek confirmatory authority to carry out share buybacks from the Company's Ordinary and C Shareholders at class meetings to be held on 6 September 2019. A press release was issued by the Investment Manager on 25 July 2019, in which it was announced that the Investment Manager will cease accepting new investments in the Master Fund SAC and will not write any new business going forward through Markel CATCo Re Ltd. (the "Reinsurer"). The Investment Manager will commence the orderly run-off of the Reinsurer's existing portfolio, which is expected to take approximately three years. As part of this run-off, the Master Fund SAC will return capital to investors, including the Company, as such capital become available, which will continue to be subject to side pockets. The underwriting team will continue to monitor the contractual capital release obligations of the Reinsurer's cedants in order to pursue timely loss updates for prior year events thereby ensuring capital trapped in SPIs can be released and returned back to Shareholders as efficiently as possible. While the timing and amount of capital to be released is difficult to estimate, the Manager expects SPI releases on a quarterly basis and a more significant capital release some time after the expiry of the 2019 portfolio in March 2020, depending on the need to create any further side pockets. Shareholders are reminded that the distribution of capital by the Company is contingent on the required BMA regulatory approvals for capital releases between the Reinsurer and the Master Fund SAC. The Board of Directors is engaged in regular contact with the Investment Manager regarding the run-off process and has received assurances from the owner of the Investment Manager, Markel Corporation, that adequate resources will remain in place until the conclusion of the Run-Offs. A service agreement between the new Manager and the Investment Manager will be put in place in due course to ensure the Company's new investment policy, that is, to implement the Run-Offs, is met. Consequently the Directors believe the Investment Manager remains the best-placed organisation to manage the Run-Offs. The Directors will closely monitor the implementation of the Run-Offs and the return of capital to Shareholders to ensure that the new Manager remains committed to and focused upon the orderly management of the Run-Offs, and that it continues to dedicate sufficient resources to support that process. James Keyes Chairman, CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. 15 August 2019 DIRECTORS' REPORT Risks and Uncertainties The Board of Directors has identified a number of key risks that affect the Company's business. The principal risks are: Reinsurance Risk During the period from inception of the Company to 26 March 2019, the objective of the Company and the Master Fund SAC was to give their Shareholders the opportunity to participate in the returns from investments linked to catastrophe reinsurance risks, principally by investing in fully collateralised Reinsurance Agreements accessed by investments in preferred shares of Markel CATCo Re Ltd (the "Reinsurer"). The Master Fund SAC continues to pursue that objective, and so spreads investment risk by seeking exposure to multiple non-correlated risk categories so as to endeavour to limit the amount of capital at risk with respect to a single catastrophic event. The Company's 2018 Annual Report, on page 14, explains in detail how the Company and the Master Fund SAC ensure that appropriate diversification is achieved. However, with effect from 26 March 2019, the Company's Shareholders voted to amend the Company's investment policy so as to implement the Run-Offs, with the effect that the Company's investment policy is limited to realising the Company's existing investments in the Master Fund attributable to the Ordinary and C shares respectively in an orderly manner, and distributing the net proceeds therefore to the Ordinary and C shareholders (after payment of any costs and save for any amount required for reserves in respect of anticipated liabilities and for working capital purposes, and subject to side pocket terms). The Master Fund SAC, through which the Company invests, granted a special redemption right to all shareholders in the Master Fund which allow the shareholders to redeem all or part of their shares in the Master Fund as of 30 June 2019 (the "Special Redemption Right"). In view of the Company's amended investment policy, it exercised the Special Redemption Right in respect of 100% of the Company's shares in the capital of the Master Fund SAC attributable to the Master Fund (the "Master Fund Shares"). The Master Fund SAC redeemed the applicable Master Fund Shares as at 30 June 2019 in accordance with their terms (including side pockets terms). Accordingly, the Company's portfolio has since that date comprised cash and the shares held by the Master Fund SAC related to 2019 risk as well as side pocket shares holding risk from 2016-2018. Risks Related to the Company's Investment Activities These risks include, but are not limited to, market price, interest rate, liquidity and credit risk. Such key risks relating to investment underwriting and strategy including, for example, inappropriate asset allocation or borrowing are managed through investment policy guidelines and restrictions, and by the process of oversight at each Board meeting. Operational disruption, accounting and legal risks are also covered annually, and regulatory compliance is reviewed at each Board meeting. In the view of the Board, there have not been any changes to the fundamental nature of these risks since the previous report, and these principal risks and uncertainties are equally applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review. Share Capital The Company's issued share capital at 30 June 2019 amounted to 391,666,430 Ordinary Shares and 545,367,863 C Shares. These numbers are unchanged as at the date of this Report. Related party disclosure and transactions with the Investment Manager The Investment Manager is regarded as a related party and details of the management fees payable are set out in the unaudited Statement of Operations and Note 7. Going Concern status The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position, are set out in the Chairman's Statement. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Governance Code") issued in April 2016 (provision C.1.3) and the associated Financial Reporting Council Guidance on Risk Management, Internal Control and Related Financial and Business Reporting, the Board of Directors have undertaken a rigorous review of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Board of Directors have also considered the Company's longer-term viability. The Company's assets consist of cash and investment exposure, through the shares held by the Master Fund SAC related to 2019 risk as well as side pocket shares holding risk from 2016-2018. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 15:11:09 UTC 0 Latest news on CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUN 11:12a CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Interim Financial Report - For the Six Mo.. PU 08/13 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Publication of Circular and Notice of Cla.. PU 07/26 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Return of Capital by Reverse Tender Offer.. PU 07/26 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announcement regarding Markel CATCo Inves.. PU 07/22 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Net Asset Value 30 June 2019 PU 06/05 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in S.. PU 06/03 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Portfolio Update PU 05/20 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Net Asset Value 30 April 2019 PU 04/29 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Net Asset Value 31 March 2019 PU 03/26 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Results of Separate Class Meetings of the.. PU