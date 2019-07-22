CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund : Net Asset Value 30 June 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
22 July 2019
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company")
Net Asset Value
To: SFS, London Stock Exchange and Bermuda Stock Exchange
Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd., as Investment Manager (the "Manager"), announces the unaudited net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares and C Shares of $0.2745 and $0.5128 respectively, as at the close of business on 30 June 2019.
The NAV is inclusive of an attritional loss reserve of approximately 15bps per month (year-to-date: 90bps).
For further information:
Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd.
Numis Securities Limited
Judith Wynne
David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
General Counsel
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Telephone: +1 441 493 9005
Email: judith.wynne@markelcatco.com
Mark Way
Chief of Investor Marketing
Telephone: +1 441 493 9001
Email: mark.way@markelcatco.com
Disclaimer
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 15:14:02 UTC