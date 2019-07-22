Log in
CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND LTD

(CATC)
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund : Net Asset Value 30 June 2019

07/22/2019 | 11:15am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

22 July 2019

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

To: SFS, London Stock Exchange and Bermuda Stock Exchange

Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd., as Investment Manager (the "Manager"), announces the unaudited net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares and C Shares of $0.2745 and $0.5128 respectively, as at the close of business on 30 June 2019.

The NAV is inclusive of an attritional loss reserve of approximately 15bps per month (year-to-date: 90bps).

For further information:

Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd.

Numis Securities Limited

Judith Wynne

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

General Counsel

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Telephone: +1 441 493 9005

Email: judith.wynne@markelcatco.com

Mark Way

Chief of Investor Marketing

Telephone: +1 441 493 9001

Email: mark.way@markelcatco.com

Disclaimer

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 15:14:02 UTC
