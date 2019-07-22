CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund : Net Asset Value 30 June 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

22 July 2019

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

To: SFS, London Stock Exchange and Bermuda Stock Exchange

Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd., as Investment Manager (the "Manager"), announces the unaudited net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares and C Shares of $0.2745 and $0.5128 respectively, as at the close of business on 30 June 2019.

The NAV is inclusive of an attritional loss reserve of approximately 15bps per month (year-to-date: 90bps).