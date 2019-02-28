CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund : Publication of Circular and Notice of Class Meetings 0 02/28/2019 | 01:31pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 28 February 2019 CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company") Publication of Circular and Notice of Class Meetings Following the Company's announcement on 18 December 2018 in relation to the proposal to restructure the Company by offering Shareholders the opportunity to elect to convert their Shares into redemption shares, the Company has now completed its consultation with Shareholders. The Board has concluded that, if offered the choice, a large majority of Shareholders would elect to convert their shares into redemption shares. As a consequence, the Board, having consulted with its advisers, has determined to recommend an orderly run-off of the Company's portfolios in place of the restructuring. A Circular has been published to provide information relating to the proposed Run-Offs. The separate approval of the Ordinary Shareholders and C Shareholders is required for the implementation of the Run-Off in respect of that share class (which constitutes a material change to the Company's investment policy in respect of each share class). Such approvals are being sought at separate Class Meetings to be held at 9:00 a.m. and 9:05 a.m. (Bermuda time) on 26 March 2019. Notices convening the necessary Class Meetings are set out in Part 2 of the Circular. The information in this announcement should be read in conjunction with the full text of the Circular issued by CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Limited, dated 28 February 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meaning given to them in the Circular. For further information: Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd. Numis Securities Limited Judith Wynne General Counsel Telephone: +1 441 493 9005 David Benda / Hugh Jonathan Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7260 Email:judith.wynne@markelcatco.com Mark Way Chief of Investor Marketing Telephone: +1 441 493 9001 Email: mark.way@markelcatco.com Numis, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and is not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as its client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible for providing the regulatory protection afforded to clients of Numis or advice to any other person in relation to the matters contained herein. The distribution of this announcement in your jurisdiction may be restricted by law and the persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. This announcement contains forward-looking statements which are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Although the Company and the Investment Manager believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Because these statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement is correct only as of the date of the particular statement. Neither the Company nor the Investment Manager undertakes any obligation publicly to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, although such forward-looking statements will be publicly updated if required by the Prospectus Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation, the rules of London Stock Exchange plc or by law. EXPECTED TIMETABLE 2019 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Direction or CREST Proxy Instructions from the Depositary Interest Holders for the Ordinary Share Class Meeting 9.00 a.m. (Bermuda time) on 21 March Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Direction or CREST Proxy Instructions from the Depositary Interest Holders for the C Share Class Meeting 9.05 a.m. (Bermuda time) on 21 March Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy for the Ordinary Share Class Meeting 9.00 a.m. (Bermuda time) on 22 March Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy for the C Share Class Meeting 9.05 a.m. (Bermuda time) on 22 March Ordinary Share Class Meeting 9.00 a.m. (Bermuda time) on 26 March C Share Class Meeting 9.05 a.m. (Bermuda time) on 26 March Announcement of the results of the Class Meetings by 5:00 p.m. (Bermuda time) on 26 March 1. Introduction On 18 December 2018, the Board announced its proposal to restructure the Company by offering Shareholders the opportunity to elect to convert their Shares into redemption shares. The Company has now completed its consultation (announced on 7 February 2019) with Shareholders as to their likely elections and has concluded that, if offered the choice, a large majority of Shareholders would elect to convert their shares into redemption shares. As a consequence, the Board, having consulted with its advisers, has determined to recommend an orderly run-off of the Company's portfolios in place of the restructuring. The purpose of this Circular is to provide you with information relating to the proposed Run-Offs. The separate approval of the Ordinary Shareholders and C Shareholders is required for the implementation of the Run-Off in respect of that share class (which constitutes a material change to the Company's investment policy in respect of each share class). Such approvals are being sought at separate Class Meetings to be held at 9:00 a.m. and 9:05 a.m. (Bermuda time) on 26 March 2019. Notices convening the necessary Class Meetings are set out in Part 2 of the Circular. Shareholders should make their own investigation of the Proposals set out in this Circular, including the merits and risks involved. Shareholders should read the whole of this Circular and not just rely on the information set out in this letter. Nothing in this Circular constitutes legal, tax, financial or other advice, and if they are in any doubt about the contents of this Circular, Shareholders should consult their own professional advisers. 2. Implementation of the Run-Offs • Overview The Run-Off of each of the Ordinary Shares and the C Shares requires the approval of the Ordinary Shareholders or the C Shareholders, respectively. The Run-Offs will be implemented principally by redeeming all of the Company's Master Fund Shares attributable to the Ordinary Shares or C Shares (as the case may be) and distributing the net proceeds thereof to the relevant class of Shareholders. There can be no assurances in relation to the length of the Run-Offs as they are dependent on the underlying reinsurance contracts going "off risk" and any related loss reserves being settled and collateral balances released (which is out of the Company's and the Investment Manager's control). • Redemption of Master Fund Shares The Master Fund SAC (through which the Company invests) has granted a special redemption right to all shareholders in the Master Fund, exercisable by 29 March 2019, which will allow the shareholders to redeem all or part of their shares in the Master Fund as of 30 June 2019. If the Proposals are both approved, the Company intends to exercise the Special Redemption Right in respect of 100% of the Company's Master Fund Shares. If only one Proposal is approved, the Company intends to exercise the Special Redemption Right in respect of such percentage of the Company's Master Fund Shares as is attributable to the relevant share class. If neither Proposal is approved, the Special Redemption Right will not be exercised and will lapse. If the Special Redemption Right is exercised, the Master Fund SAC is expected to redeem the applicable Master Fund Shares as at 30 June 2019 in accordance with their terms. In this regard, the Master Fund Shares can be broadly divided into three categories, by reference to the nature of the underlying investments to which they relates, as follows: (a) Master Fund Shares attributable to cash and/or investments which go "off risk" on or around 30 June 2019, which will be redeemed for cash shortly thereafter; (b) Master Fund Shares attributable to investments (other than those referred to in (a) above) in respect of which a covered loss event has not occurred, nor is there any indication that a covered loss event will occur, which will be redeemed once the underlying investments go "off risk", except where a covered loss event occurs in which case they will be converted into side pocket shares; and

(c) Master Fund Shares which are side pocket shares (i.e. relating to, among other things, investments that are the subject of covered loss events), which will be redeemed once the side pocket has been resolved and associated collateral (if any) is released. Assuming that no further covered loss events occur, it is expected that as at 30 June 2019, the Ordinary Share portfolio and the C Share portfolio will comprise cash and the following shares (in each case as a percentage of the Net Asset Value of the relevant share class and by value, determined using 31 January 2019 Net Asset Values). Ordinary Share portfolio C Share portfolio Cash 9% (US$11.2m) 3.8% (US$12.2m) Shares in respect of1: Contracts that go "off risk" during 2019 19.4% (US$24.4m) 34.6% (US$111m) Cash from 2018 mid-year deals ("off- risk" July 2019) 6.5% (US$8.1m) 11.5% (US$37m) Side pocket shares: From 2018 22.7% (US$28.7m) 50.1% (US$161m) From 2017 34% (US$43m) n/a From 2016 8% (US$10.3m) n/a From 20152 0.4% (US$0.5m) n/a 1 There can be no assurance that covered loss events will not occur in respect of any such investment in the Master Fund and/or that such shares will be redeemed in full or in part as at 31 December 2019 or mid-year 2019 in relation to deals that expire mid-year.

2 The 2015 side pocket shares are shares in the CATCo Diversified Fund of CATCo Reinsurance Fund Ltd., the legacy master fund vehicle through which the Company invested prior to 2016. Shareholders should note that the Company will remain exposed to the performance of the Master Fund and its underlying investments until redemption (and therefore the amount to be received by Shareholders and the timing of those receipts will be dependent on that performance). • Distributions to Shareholders The Company intends to distribute the net proceeds of the redemption of the relevant Master Fund Shares (after payment of any costs and save for any amount required for reserves in respect of anticipated liabilities and for working capital purposes) to Ordinary Shareholders or C Shareholders (as the case may be). The timing and amount of each distribution will be at the Company's discretion. Shareholders should note that the Company may delay the distribution until a material amount is available for distribution to avoid the cost and administrative burden of distributing small amounts. The Company intends to make an announcement by means of a Regulatory Information System prior to each distribution regarding the amount and timing of the distribution. • On-going Costs at Master Fund level Shareholders should note that the Company's investment in the Master Fund will continue to bear fees and costs, including (but not limited to) the Management Fee and the Performance Fee, until such time as the Company's Master Fund Shares are redeemed in full. However, the Company does not expect a Performance Fee to be paid during the Run-Offs and notes that the Management Fee will reduce in line with the declining fund size. • The Future of the Company While the Board has determined to recommend the orderly Run-Offs of the Company's current portfolios, the Company may still seek to raise further capital in future, subject to demand and shareholder approval. If no further capital is raised, at or towards the end of the Run-Offs, it will become necessary to put the Company into formal member's voluntary liquidation. At such time, a further circular would be delivered to Shareholders to convene further meetings at which Shareholders would be asked to approve the liquidation. Shareholders should note that the Board has determined not to recommend that the Company be put into a formal members' voluntary liquidation at this time giving the possibility of future capital raising and as there is limited benefit in doing so given that the Company operates as a feeder fund. In addition, it considers that the Company is best served by retaining the services of the Investment Manager. 3. The Resolutions The Run-Offs require a material change to the Company's investment policy in respect of each of the Ordinary Shares and C Shares in order to direct the Company to cease investing and to instead begin realising its existing investments in an orderly manner and distributing the net proceeds thereof to the Shareholders. The Resolutions necessary to implement the Run-Offs will be proposed at separate Class Meetings of the Company. The full text of the Resolutions is set out in the Notices of Class Meetings set out in Part 2 of this Circular. The Class Meetings have been convened for 9.00 a.m. and 9.05 a.m. (Bermuda time) on 26 March 2019 at the offices of Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd. at 8th Floor East, 141 Front Street, Hamilton HM19, Bermuda. If one or both of the Resolutions is not passed, the Company will continue to invest the portfolios of one or both share classes (as appropriate) in accordance with the current investment policy; investments will not be realised (other than to the extent consistent with the existing investment policy for the relevant class) and the proposed distributions outlined in this Circular will not occur. 4. Action to be Taken Shareholders (who do not hold their shares through Depositary interests) Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 18:30:00 UTC 0 Latest news on CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUN 01:31p CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Publication of Circular and Notice of Cla.. PU 02/19 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Portfolio Update 2019 PU 02/07 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Net Asset Value 31 December 2018 PU 01/21 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Staff Departures PU 01/18 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Markel CATCo Issues Statement PU 01/10 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Director/PDMR Shareholding - C Shares PU 01/10 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Ordinary Sha.. PU 01/04 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in S.. PU 2018 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Net Asset Value 30 November 2018 PU 2018 CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announcement Regarding Markel CATCo PU