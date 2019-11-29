Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd    CAT   BMG1961Q2095

CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND LTD

(CAT)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund : Share Buy Back Ordinary and C Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 12:18pm EST

Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company")

Share buyback

To: Specialist Fund Segment, London

Date: 29 November 2019

Stock Exchange and Bermuda Stock

Exchange

On 28 November 2019, the Company bought back 300,00 Ordinary Shares and 160,154 C Shares in the market, at an average price of, respectively, USD 0.20 and USD 0.32 per share.

Following this share purchase, these shares will subsequently be cancelled.

From 28 November 2019 the total number of shares in the Company is 756,665,578, consisting of 310,410,952 Ordinary Shares and 446,254,626 C Shares, and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 756,665,578.

For further information:

Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd.

Numis Securities Limited

Judith Wynne

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

General Counsel

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Telephone: +1 441 493 9005

Email: judith.wynne@markelcatco.com

Mark Way

Chief of Investor Marketing

Telephone: +1 441 493 9001

Email: mark.way@markelcatco.com

Disclaimer

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 17:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUN
12:38pCATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Share Buyback - Ordinary and C Shares
PU
12:18pCATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Share Buy Back Ordinary and C Shares
PU
11/27CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Share Buyback - C Shares
PU
11/25CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Share Buyback - C Shares
PU
11/22CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Net Asset Value (“NAV”) and P..
PU
11/01CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in S..
PU
10/28CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Share Buyback
PU
10/17CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Net Asset Value & Portfolio Update
PU
10/04CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Interim Dividends
PU
09/16CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Net Asset Value (“NAV”) and P..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Keyes Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND LTD0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.92%8 048
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 540
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.21.81%3 212
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 633
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.67%2 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group