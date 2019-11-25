CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund : Share Buyback - C Shares

Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd.
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company")
Share buyback
To: Specialist Fund Segment, London
Date: 25 November 2019
Stock Exchange and Bermuda Stock
Exchange
On 25 November 2019, the Company bought back 444,160 C Shares in the market, at an average price of USD 0.3125 per share.
Following this share purchase, these shares will subsequently be cancelled.
From 25 November 2019 the total number of shares in the Company is 758,513,731, consisting of 310,710,952 Ordinary Shares and 447,802,779 C Shares, and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 758,513,731.
For further information:
Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd.
Numis Securities Limited
Judith Wynne
David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
General Counsel
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Telephone: +1 441 493 9005
Email: judith.wynne@markelcatco.com
Mark Way
Chief of Investor Marketing
Telephone: +1 441 493 9001
Email: mark.way@markelcatco.com
Disclaimer
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 17:37:06 UTC