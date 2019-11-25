CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund : Share Buyback - C Shares

Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company")

Share buyback

To: Specialist Fund Segment, London Date: 25 November 2019 Stock Exchange and Bermuda Stock Exchange

On 25 November 2019, the Company bought back 444,160 C Shares in the market, at an average price of USD 0.3125 per share.

Following this share purchase, these shares will subsequently be cancelled.

From 25 November 2019 the total number of shares in the Company is 758,513,731, consisting of 310,710,952 Ordinary Shares and 447,802,779 C Shares, and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 758,513,731.