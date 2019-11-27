CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund : Share Buyback - C Shares

Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company")

Share buyback

To: Specialist Fund Segment, London Date: 27 November 2019 Stock Exchange and Bermuda Stock Exchange

On 27 November 2019, the Company bought back 1,387,999 C Shares in the market, at an average price of USD 0.32 per share.

Following this share purchase, these shares will subsequently be cancelled.

From 27 November 2019 the total number of shares in the Company is 757,125,732, consisting of 310,710,952 Ordinary Shares and 446,414,780 C Shares, and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 757,125,732.