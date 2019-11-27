CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund : Share Buyback - C Shares

Log in
11/27/2019 | 04:23pm EST

Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company")

Share buyback

To: Specialist Fund Segment, London

Date: 27 November 2019

Stock Exchange and Bermuda Stock

Exchange

On 27 November 2019, the Company bought back 1,387,999 C Shares in the market, at an average price of USD 0.32 per share.

Following this share purchase, these shares will subsequently be cancelled.

From 27 November 2019 the total number of shares in the Company is 757,125,732, consisting of 310,710,952 Ordinary Shares and 446,414,780 C Shares, and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 757,125,732.

For further information:

Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd.

Numis Securities Limited

Judith Wynne

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

General Counsel

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Telephone: +1 441 493 9005

Email: judith.wynne@markelcatco.com

Mark Way

Chief of Investor Marketing

Telephone: +1 441 493 9001

Email: mark.way@markelcatco.com

Disclaimer

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 21:22:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael Keyes Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND LTD0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.12%8 001
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 505
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.20.08%3 166
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.67%2 418
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED12.54%2 249
