Catella : Connectivity becomes part of Catella funds' sustainability strategy

Catella Real Estate AG uses the WiredScore certification as an assessment of the digital infrastructure of its buildings to capture, improve and promote connectivity. According to Catella, connectivity is a very important factor for tenants when selecting office space today. The four office buildings of the Sustainability Fund now certified by WiredScore are located in Frankfurt and Cologne: In Frankfurt, the Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 36 with more than 3,900 sqm directly adjacent to the exhibition centre, the LUXX, Radilostr. 43-46, with approx. 3,797 sqm and the OFFICENTRAL, Rödelheimer Bahnweg 19-23, with approx. 4,773 sqm rental space were certified and in Cologne the Campus Deutz, Siegburger Str. 229 b, with approx. 8,083 sqm.

The WiredScore certification confirms to the owner that the property meets the current and future requirements of tenants for the digital infrastructure of a building. 'The WiredScore certification fits perfectly to the sustainability concept of 'KCD-Catella Nachhaltigkeit IMMOBILIEN Deutschland'. Important for the understanding is that the sustainability approach of Catella Real Estate AG includes ongoing sustainability monitoring on different levels and the focus is clearly on making the buildings fit for the future', says Dr. Nicole Braun, Head of Sustainability at Catella Real Estate AG.

The special fund 'KCD-Catella Nachhaltigkeit IMMOBILIEN Deutschland ' is aimed in particular at private customers, foundations as well as church, charitable, diaconal and church-related institutions. The fund currently holds four office buildings in Frankfurt and Cologne as well as a residential building in Munich and a social property in Stuttgart. The total area of the six properties amounts to 30,076 sqm. Both in the purchase process and at regular intervals, the fund's properties are reviewed for economic, ecological and social aspects using a Catella Sustainability Monitor. Catella works with WiredScore to take the digital needs of tenants into account. In addition, the fund has a sustainability committee as an advisory body. The analysis includes aspects such as energy efficiency, water consumption, climate protection, tenant profile, value retention and user well-being.

