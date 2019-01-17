Log in
CATELLA AB    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB (CAT B)
01/17 04:16:12 am
24.2 SEK   -0.21%
Catella : Information regarding changes of portfolio management responsibility

01/17/2019 | 03:44am EST

Catella has during recent years gradually developed its portfolio management with increased focus on sustainability and absolute return strategies. The performance outcome in 2018 did not live up to our expectations and we are not satisfied, especially in the case of the fund Catella Nordic Long/Short Equity. Therefore, we will carry out a number of changes in our portfolio management by reallocating resources within the portfolio management team.

Catella Nordic Long Short Equity

Martin Nilsson and Ola Mårtensson will hand over the portfolio management of Catella Nordic Long Short Equity to the portfolio managers of Catella Hedgefond.

Catella Hedgefond

The fund will be managed by Thomas Elofsson, Stefan Wigstrand, Martin Jonsson and Anders Wennberg.

Martin Nilsson will focus on long only management in Catella Småbolagsfond (domestic small-cap equities) and will hand over his mandate in Catella Hedgefond to the team above.

Ola Mårtensson will focus on the portfolio management of Catella Balanserad and the ICA funds.

The funds target returns and risk profiles remain unchanged. Catella's ambition within the portfolio management of hedge funds is to construct a diversified portfolio, with low correlation to underlying markets and to ensure a high level of flexibility by investing in assets with good liquidity.

The team will intensify the efforts of:
- Increasing gross exposure
- Increasing the sector diversification
- Limiting the correlation to underlying markets

For additional information, please refer to our sales representatives:

Carl Berg, mail or +46 706-34 20 43
Fabian Briem, mail or +46 730-43 10 28
Peter Elmhorn, mail or +46 722-45 71 88
Mikael Wickbom, mail or +46 708-97 14 12

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 08:43:02 UTC
