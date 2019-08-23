Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Catella AB    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB

(CAT B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Catella : Interim Report January-June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:23am EDT

Total income amounted to SEK 688 M in the second quarter 2019, up 14% year-on-year. The second quarter 2019 was one of Catella's strongest in terms of earnings and operating profit which amount to SEK 164 M, corresponding to an increase of 38% on the second quarter 2018. The historical initiatives we've completed to date, which have focused on growing assets under management, have paid off in the quarter. Both fixed earnings and the potential provided by our earnings model in the form of variable earnings are now feeding through to profit. This is despite the absence of variable earnings in Equity, Hedge and Fixed Income Funds.

April - June 2019

  • Total income SEK 688 M (604)
  • Net sales SEK 677 M (596)
  • Operating profit/loss SEK 164 M (119)
  • Profit/loss before tax SEK 157 M (115)
  • Profit for the period from remaining operations SEK 114 M (75)
  • Profit for the period from disposal group held for sale SEK -49 M (-37)
  • Profit for the period SEK 64 M (39), of which SEK 38 M (13) attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company
  • Earnings per share* SEK 0.44 (0.16)
  • Accrued, non-chargeable (not recognized for profit), variable earnings** in Systematic Funds totalled SEK 0 M at the end of the period.

January - June 2019

  • Total income SEK 1,142 M (1,046)
  • Net sales SEK 1,124 M (1,007)
  • Operating profit/loss SEK 226 M (200)
  • Profit/loss before tax SEK 203 M (201)
  • Profit for the period from remaining operations SEK 136 M (138)
  • Profit for the period from disposal group held for sale SEK 61 M (-58)
  • Profit for the period SEK 197 M (80), of which SEK 149 M (35) attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company
  • Earnings per share* SEK 1.72 (0.41)
  • Equity* SEK 1,544 M (1,588)
  • Equity per share* SEK 17.89 (18.87)
  • Assets under management SEK 202.0 Bn (176.0)
  • Accrued, non-chargeable (not recognized for profit), variable earnings** in Systematic Funds totalled SEK 0 M at the end of the period.

Invitation to presentation of the Interim Report
Catella will be presenting the Interim Report and answering questions in a teleconference today 23 August 2019 at 9 a.m. CET. The presentation will be in English and will be made by Catella's CEO and President Knut Pedersen and CFO Marcus Holmstrand. To participate in the teleconference, go to www.catella.com or call +46 (0)8 566 42 693.

* Attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company. Includes disposal group held for sale. ** Variable earnings calculated on Systematic Macros' performance-based management fee. In order for the performance-based management fee to be settled at year end, and recognized for profit/loss, returns must be higher than comparative indices and the most recent level settled (High watermark). Accordingly, actual settlement at year end may be higher, lower or entirely absent relative to the indicated amount. Amounts can never fall below zero.

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 05:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATELLA AB
01:23aCATELLA : Interim Report January-June 2019
PU
08/22CATELLA : financial advisor to Tetris A/S in finding investor and capital partne..
PU
08/19CATELLA : advisor in the sale of two modern residential properties in the HMA
PU
08/19CATELLA : Residential IM Acquires 30 Million of German Assets in Braunschweig a..
PU
08/06CATELLA : advised in the sale of a historic landmark property in the Helsinki CB..
PU
07/30CATELLA : Connectivity becomes part of Catella funds' sustainability strategy
PU
07/25CATELLA : Real Estate AG sells residential and commercial building in a central ..
PU
07/23CATELLA : Real Estate AG acquires two properties for its own special AIF "Catell..
PU
07/16CATELLA : Real Estate AG acquires special property with charitable use in Stuttg..
PU
07/09CATELLA : Residential enters Finland with pan-European fund, acquires 300 apartm..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 2 319 M
EBIT 2019 426 M
Net income 2019 222 M
Debt 2019 93,0 M
Yield 2019 5,32%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 2 270 M
Chart CATELLA AB
Duration : Period :
Catella AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,00  SEK
Last Close Price 26,30  SEK
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Arill Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Johan Claesson Chairman
Johan Nordenfalk Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Holmstrand Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATELLA AB12.07%233
BLACKROCK INC6.66%66 666
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-10.41%39 535
UBS GROUP-16.43%38 417
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.92%18 830
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION4.40%18 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group