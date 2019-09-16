Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Catella AB    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB

(CAT B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Catella : Residential IM Launches Second Pan-European Student Housing Fund with 100 Mln First Close, Buys in Mannheim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 03:42am EDT

Berlin-based Catella Residential Investment Management (CRIM) has launched its Catella European Student Housing Fund II (CESHF II), with approximately €100 million in capital commitments from institutional investors at a first close. The fund is expected to invest up to €250 million across European markets in the next two years. Its first acquisition is an apartment building in the German city of Mannheim for about €38 million. CESHF II's second close is planned for the first quarter of 2020.

CRIM's first European Student Housing Fund, launched in 2013, was the first pan-European student accommodation investment vehicle. Since inception, it has delivered an average internal rate of return (IRR) of 6.9% per annum. Catella started investing in student housing in 2010 and has become the largest pan-European platform in this rapidly expanding sector. It now manages 40 properties with over 9,000 apartments in 30 locations across Europe, with total assets under management valued at approximately €900 million.

Michael Keune, Managing Director, CRIM, said: 'Education is a global growth market and the market for student housing in Europe is extremely strong. High demand is particularly being driven by the expansion of English-taught degree programmes in European universities, which are attracting international students in rapidly increasing numbers. The supply of purpose-built student housing is failing to keep pace with this demand, so young people still find it as hard to find a place to live in accommodation catering specifically to their needs as they did 10 years ago. Catella is the leading real estate manager tackling this issue in markets across Europe and we have a well-filled supply pipeline of properties in Germany, Austria, France and the Netherlands.'

CESHF II's first acquisition in Mannheim, in the southwest German state of Baden-Württemberg, is a recently completed property of 208 apartments for up to 313 students and is located in the city's attractive new development area of Franklin Areal -- a former U.S. army base. The seller is the developer P+B Planen + Bauen GmbH & Co. KG from Sankt Augustin, which has been successfully developing student accommodation in the German market for many years and has previously completed projects in Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Mainz and Freiburg. The high-quality student apartments are marketed as 'Campo Novo' by Hildebrandt-Immobilien.

Catella's new pan-European student housing fund is primarily targeting growing university cities in Germany, Austria, France, the Benelux and Spain, but will also consider assets and locations that meet its investment criteria in the UK, Denmark, Portugal and Poland. CESHF II is expected to aggregate a broadly diversified portfolio of around 20 properties within the next two years. The minimum investment in CESHF II, which is structured as an open-ended Special AIF under the German Investment Act, is €5.0 million for a term of 10 years plus extension options. The fund is targeting returns of 4.5% to 5.5% a year under the German Investment Funds Association (BVI ) rules for calculation. The AIFM-platform for CESHF II is provided by Institutional Investment Partners GmbH (2IP) in Frankfurt.

END

About Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM)
Catella initiated its first one billion-euro European residential fund in 2007 and this has produced average net returns for investors of 8.0% a year since launch until end-July 2019. The first specialised European Student Housing Fund was launched in 2013.

CRIM is a subsidiary of Swedish Catella AB in Stockholm and its residential real estate business includes portfolio management, acquisition and sales and asset management. The company manages and advises several funds and mandates with assets under management of €3.4 billion across nine countries in Europe.

For more information contact:

Lisette van der Ham
Head of PR & Corporate Communications
Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH
Upper West, Kantstraße 164,
10623 Berlin
M: +31 (0)6 83200561
E: lisette.vanderham@catella-investment.com
W: https://www.catella.com/immobilienfonds

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATELLA AB
03:42aCATELLA : Residential IM Launches Second Pan-European Student Housing Fund with ..
PU
09/12CATELLA : acted as seller's advisor in the sale of an office and production prop..
PU
09/11CATELLA : Asset Management
PU
09/11CATELLA : establishes Catella Hospitality Europe – a specialized Asset Man..
PU
09/10COLOGNE-DEUTZ : CORESTATE has acquired a student housing and micro apartment com..
PU
09/10CATELLA : Asset Management Iberia advises real estate fund to enter Spanish offi..
PU
09/05CATELLA : Flagship Fund Raises 90 Million for Diversifying Into New ‘Livi..
PU
09/02CATELLA : Stock market driven by macroeconomics
PU
08/30CATELLA : Market Indicator - Finland, Autumn 2019
PU
08/29CATELLA : advised in the divestment of Chr. Hansen's expanding headquarter north..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 2 420 M
EBIT 2019 471 M
Net income 2019 233 M
Finance 2019 112 M
Yield 2019 5,12%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,04x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 2 366 M
Chart CATELLA AB
Duration : Period :
Catella AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,50  SEK
Last Close Price 27,35  SEK
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Arill Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Johan Claesson Chairman
Johan Nordenfalk Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Holmstrand Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATELLA AB17.89%246
BLACKROCK INC.12.76%70 155
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.36%44 211
UBS GROUP-7.15%43 012
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.04%22 783
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION18.36%21 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group