Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Catella AB    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB

(CAT B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 02/21 11:29:30 am
23.55 SEK   -1.46%
01:20aCATELLA : Year-end Report 2018
PU
02/19CATELLA AB : annual earnings release
02/19CATELLA : advised Alfred Kordelin foundation in the sale of a courthouse property in Seinäjoki
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Catella : Year-end Report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 01:20am EST

Since the third quarter of 2018, the Banking business area has been reported as a disposal group held for sale. Total income from remaining operations in the quarter was in line with the previous year, despite significantly lower variable earnings in Equity, Hedge and Fixed Income Funds and Property Investment Management, which emphasises Catella's stable earnings platform. Assets under management increased by SEK 21.9 Bn in the year, with the acquisition of APAM contributing SEK 15.9 Bn, which increases Catella's fixed earnings, although the main benefit is derived from increased opportunities to generate performance-based fees by creating value for our customers. Compared to the previous year, external and personnel expenses increased in the quarter, due to initiatives in Property Investment Management and Equity, Hedge and Fixed Income Funds. These proactive initiatives, in combination with significantly lower performance-based income, affected operating profit, which was down by 60% year-on-year.

GROUP

FOURTH QUARTER 2018

  • Total income SEK 698 M (689)
  • Net sales SEK 686 M (679)
  • Operating profit SEK 60 M (156)
  • Profit/loss before tax SEK 62 M (176)
  • Profit for the period from remaining operations SEK 23 M (134)
  • Profit for the period SEK -119 M (87), of which attributable to parent company shareholders SEK -133 M (67)
  • Profit for the period was affected by wind down expenses of SEK 164 M and deferred tax income of SEK 51 M attributable to the Banking business area, while income of SEK 384 M from agreed assets/liabilities transfers, which are judged to be due to Catella, have not been included in profit. Income of SEK 258 M is expected to be recognized in 2019 and SEK 126 M to be recognized at the end of 2019 or at the beginning of 2020.
  • Earnings per share* SEK -1.58 (0.81)

FULL YEAR 2018

  • Total income SEK 2,216 M (2,013)
  • Net sales SEK 2,159 M (1,998)
  • Operating profit SEK 352 M (412)
  • Profit/loss before tax SEK 337 M (446)
  • Profit for the period from remaining operations SEK 210 M (337)
  • Profit for the period SEK -28 M (284), of which attributable to parent company shareholders SEK -112 M (192)
  • Earnings per share* SEK -1.33 (2.35)
  • Equity* SEK 1,442 M (1,729)
  • Equity per share* SEK 17.14 (21.12)
  • Accrued, non-chargeable (not recognized for profit), variable earnings** in Systematic Funds totalled SEK 0 M at the end of the period.
  • The Board intends to proposes dividend for 2018 of SEK 1.20 (1.00) per class A and class B share.

* Attributable to parent company shareholders. Includes disposal group held for sale.
** Variable earnings are calculated on the basis of Systematic Macros' performance-based management fees. In order for the performance-based management fee to be settled at year end, and recognized for profit/loss, returns must be higher than comparative indices and the most recent level settled (High watermark). Accordingly, actual settlement at year end may be higher, lower or entirely absent relative to the indicated amount. Amounts can never fall below zero.

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 06:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATELLA AB
01:20aCATELLA : Year-end Report 2018
PU
02/19CATELLA AB : annual earnings release
02/19CATELLA : advised Alfred Kordelin foundation in the sale of a courthouse propert..
PU
02/14CATELLA : Market Indicator - Finland, Spring 2019
PU
02/11CATELLA : divestment of Wealth Management operations in Luxembourg concluded
PU
01/24CATELLA : acquires 130 Mio. Euro Senior-Housing Portfolio in France
PU
01/18CATELLA : European Residential fund generates 11.7% BVI return and modernises po..
PU
01/17CATELLA : Market View 2019
PU
01/17CATELLA : Information regarding changes of portfolio management responsibility
PU
01/08CATELLA : The year gone by
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 2 555 M
EBIT 2018 410 M
Net income 2018 172 M
Debt 2018 651 M
Yield 2018 4,88%
P/E ratio 2018 11,75
P/E ratio 2019 6,51
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 1 989 M
Chart CATELLA AB
Duration : Period :
Catella AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 36,0  SEK
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Arill Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Johan Claesson Chairman
Johan Nordenfalk Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Holmstrand Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATELLA AB3.02%216
CITIC LTD-1.65%43 888
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 876
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED-0.36%4 781
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD9.71%4 658
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD4.95%4 195
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.