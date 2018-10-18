Catella : adviced FinCap in the sale of a care property portfolio in Finland

Catella acted as an advisor to FinCap and a group of private investors in the sale of a portfolio comprising six care properties. The buyer is Evli Healthcare I Ky, owned by the care fund of Evli Fund Management Company.

The purchase comprises six care properties, located in Southern, Central and Northern Ostrobothnia. Four of the properties have been constructed during the last year and two will be completed in the near future.

The purchase price is approximately 20 M€.

All the properties have long-term lease agreements with the largest national care companies.

