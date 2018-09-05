Log in
CATELLA AB
Catella : advised Union Investment in the divestment of two office properties in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area

09/05/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Union Investment has sold Plaza Pilke and Plaza Hehku office properties in the Aviapolis area in Vantaa. The buyer of the properties is a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners.

Both Plaza Pilke and Plaza Hehku were completed in 2011 and are part of the Plaza Business Park. Pilke's total lettable area is approximately 5,000 square meters and Hehku's about 6,000 square meters. The properties have in total 35 tenants. The business park is located in the Aviapolis submarket close to the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The buyer is a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners.

During the summer Union Investment has also sold the Skanska Headquarters property in Helsinki. The total lettable area was approximately 9,100 square meters. The buyer was French Corum Asset Management.

Catella has acted as Union Investment's advisor in both sales processes.

For more information, contact:

Antti Louko
Managing Director
Tel. +358 50 5277 392
antti.louko@catella.fi

Jan Malms
Director
Tel. +358 50 5897 781
jan.malms@catella.fi

Markus Juvala
Director
Tel. +358 50 3737 540
markus.juvala@catella.fi

Catella AB published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:11:05 UTC
