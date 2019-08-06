Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Catella AB    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB

(CAT B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Catella : advised in the sale of a historic landmark property in the Helsinki CBD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:05am EDT

Catella acted as OP Life Assurance Company Ltd's exclusive financial advisor in the divestment of a historic landmark office property in the heart of the Helsinki CBD, at the address Eteläesplanadi 12. The buyer of the property is Union Investment Real Estate GmbH.

OP Life Assurance Company Ltd has sold an iconic and historic landmark office property located in the heart of the Helsinki CBD, at the address Eteläesplanadi 12. The historically valuable property was originally constructed by Wasa Aktiebank in 1898-1899 and in the 1990's the property served as Oy Nokia Ab's headquarters. The property has been renovated several times over the years and today the property offers its tenants modern premises.

The total lettable area of the property is approx. 5,700 square metres and has in total 12 tenants. The total transaction price is approx. € 50 million.

Catella acted as the seller's advisor in the sales process

To the press release

For more information, contact:

Antti Louko
Managing Director
Tel. +358 50 5277 392
antti.louko@catella.fi

Jan Malms
Director
Tel. +358 50 5897 781
jan.malms@catella.fi

Petteri Heikkinen
Director
Tel. +358 40 7301 669
petteri.heikkinen@catella.fi

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 10:04:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATELLA AB
06:05aCATELLA : advised in the sale of a historic landmark property in the Helsinki CB..
PU
07/30CATELLA : Connectivity becomes part of Catella funds' sustainability strategy
PU
07/25CATELLA : Real Estate AG sells residential and commercial building in a central ..
PU
07/23CATELLA : Real Estate AG acquires two properties for its own special AIF "Catell..
PU
07/16CATELLA : Real Estate AG acquires special property with charitable use in Stuttg..
PU
07/09CATELLA : Residential enters Finland with pan-European fund, acquires 300 apartm..
PU
05/28CATELLA AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/06CATELLA : advisor to Fabege
PU
05/03CATELLA : The good old days may be over – Can the traditional portfolio co..
PU
04/24CATELLA : advisor to Wihlborgs
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 2 333 M
EBIT 2019 469 M
Net income 2019 258 M
Debt 2019 49,0 M
Yield 2019 5,40%
P/E ratio 2019 9,02x
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 2 320 M
Chart CATELLA AB
Duration : Period :
Catella AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,00  SEK
Last Close Price 26,85  SEK
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Arill Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Johan Claesson Chairman
Johan Nordenfalk Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Holmstrand Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATELLA AB16.81%241
BLACKROCK INC9.80%70 988
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-4.27%43 391
UBS GROUP-11.03%40 546
STATE STREET CORPORATION-14.70%20 738
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION12.17%20 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group