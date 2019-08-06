Catella : advised in the sale of a historic landmark property in the Helsinki CBD

Catella acted as OP Life Assurance Company Ltd's exclusive financial advisor in the divestment of a historic landmark office property in the heart of the Helsinki CBD, at the address Eteläesplanadi 12. The buyer of the property is Union Investment Real Estate GmbH.

OP Life Assurance Company Ltd has sold an iconic and historic landmark office property located in the heart of the Helsinki CBD, at the address Eteläesplanadi 12. The historically valuable property was originally constructed by Wasa Aktiebank in 1898-1899 and in the 1990's the property served as Oy Nokia Ab's headquarters. The property has been renovated several times over the years and today the property offers its tenants modern premises.

The total lettable area of the property is approx. 5,700 square metres and has in total 12 tenants. The total transaction price is approx. € 50 million.

Catella acted as the seller's advisor in the sales process

For more information, contact:

Antti Louko

Managing Director

Tel. +358 50 5277 392

antti.louko@catella.fi

Jan Malms

Director

Tel. +358 50 5897 781

jan.malms@catella.fi

Petteri Heikkinen

Director

Tel. +358 40 7301 669

petteri.heikkinen@catella.fi