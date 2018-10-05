Catella : an advisor in the sale of a residential development property in the Kalasatama area in Helsinki

Aberdeen Standard Investment's fund has sold an office property to Lehto Asunnot Oy. At the same time with the transaction Lehto Asunnot Oy has signed a premilinary agreement of purchasing the underlying plot from the City of Helsinki.

The property is located in the Kalasatama area at the address Työpajankatu 6 and comprises of approximately 16 000 sq.m. The building was originally constructed in 1955 and has been extended in the 1960s and 1990s.

The new city plan (confirmed June 2,2017) and the subsequent plot designation allow 17 600 sq.m. residential and 750 sq.m. of retail building space. The maximum floor number allowed varies from IV to XVI.

The property is located in the vicinity of the Kalasatama metro station. Commercial and health services are located within walking distance from the property.

Catella acted as an exclusive advisor to Aberdeen and the City of Helsinki in the divestment process.

For more information, contact:

Jorma Janhonen

Senior Advisor

Tel. +358 50 0443 790

jorma.janhonen@catella.fi

Petteri Heikkinen

Director

Tel. +358 40 7301 669

petteri.heikkinen@catella.fi

Antti Louko

Managing Director

Tel. +358 50 5277 392

antti.louko@catella.fi