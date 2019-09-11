Catella : establishes Catella Hospitality Europe – a specialized Asset Manager and Operating Partner

Catella Property Investment Management establishes Catella Hospitality Europe (CHE), in partnership with Pierre-Louis Bellanger, Rodolphe Frégé and Maxime des Monstiers, in order to address the fast growing hotel investment market. The company will assist investors in sourcing, structuring and managing tailored hotel investment opportunities.

The European hotel investment market keeps on growing thanks to excellent tourism fundamentals. Such positive dynamics have rallied real estate investors towards this attractive alternative asset class which offers higher yields and solid returns. However, those who seek to gain hotel exposure often lack in-house expertise. On their behalf, CHE will identify investment worthy opportunities and manage them, acting as operating partner, in order to optimize their return on investment.

CHE will serve both Core and Value-Add investors with turnkey investment and asset management services. The scope of missions will range from stabilized assets monitoring up to turnaround including capex, rebranding and management optimizations. The team has a distinctive experience in maximizing investor's value all along the holding period and can take direct control over operations.

'Establishing the Catella Hospitality Europe (CHE) is a logical step in Catella's strategy. Building a strong dedicated team for this segment is the key driver for success. Pierre-Louis, Rodolphe and Maxime bring us an unique sector competence in this field.' says Timo Nurminen, Head of Catella Property Investment Management.

'It is great to join forces with Catella and benefit from its long-lasting relationship with most European Real Estate investors. The group's focus on the development of Investment Management Platforms will enable us to work along country specialists present in 9 European countries. We will offer our hotel expertise to Real Estate investors willing to address one of the most promising asset class on today's real estate market. We will follow the entrepreneurial mindset that has enabled the success of Catella's teams around us.' say Pierre-Louis Bellanger, Rodolphe Frégé and Maxime des Monstiers, Co-founding Partners of Catella Hospitality Europe.

About Catella Property Investment Management

Catella is a leading specialist in property investment management in Europe. We offer institutional and other professional investors attractive, risk-adjusted returns through our own property funds, property asset management and project management. Operations are run by local teams in nine markets, who together offer our clients comprehensive knowledge of the local property markets combined with European reach. Catella manages all phases of the value creation process in property investment, from identification of projects and acquisition to financing, strategic management and, ultimately, sale.

About the founding partners of CHE

Pierre-Louis Bellanger has spent 10 years within Algonquin's acquisition team after graduating from Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne combined with a MSc in Finance & Investment from Edinburgh University Business School.

Rodolphe Frégé has spent the last 3 years as an Investment Director at Algonquin. Rodolphe graduated from HEC, started his career in Strategy Consulting (A.T. Kearney) and Private Equity (Butler Capital Partners and Lov Group) before specializing in Real Estate at BNP Paribas REIM.

Maxime des Monstiers has been supervising 21 (3 to 5 star) hotels and serviced apartments from 50 to 400 rooms as co-Head of Operations at Algonquin, a company he originally joined in 2011 to manage a portfolio of 6 hotels. He also orchestred the repositioning and major refurbishment of over 10 hotels. Maxime started his career within the Operations at Regus, Elior and Louvre Hotels after graduating from Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne.