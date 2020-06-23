Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Catella AB (publ)

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catella publ : Property advises on the purchase of a food self-service market

06/23/2020 | 02:17am EDT

Built in 2000, the self-service store has just under 4,000 sqm of rental space on a plot of land measuring approx. 15,000 sqm. The full-range supplier with direct connection to the B50/B421 traffic junction is an important source of local supply for the surrounding area.

Diane Becker, CEO of Catella Property GmbH: 'We are experiencing a strong interest in sustainable and well-let properties in B and C cities. Food speciality stores remain the focus for investors'.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

For more information please contact:

Claudia Kimmel
Marketing & PR Manager
Catella Property GmbH
+49 30 310193-217
claudia.kimmel@catella.de

Download press release

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 06:16:06 UTC
