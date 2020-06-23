Catella publ : Property advises on the purchase of a food self-service market

Built in 2000, the self-service store has just under 4,000 sqm of rental space on a plot of land measuring approx. 15,000 sqm. The full-range supplier with direct connection to the B50/B421 traffic junction is an important source of local supply for the surrounding area.

Diane Becker, CEO of Catella Property GmbH: 'We are experiencing a strong interest in sustainable and well-let properties in B and C cities. Food speciality stores remain the focus for investors'.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

