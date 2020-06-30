Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Catella AB (publ)    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catella publ : acted as Senate Properties' financial advisor in the divestment of a historic city block in Helsinki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 06:49am EDT

Catella acted as Senate Properties' financial advisor in the sale of a property, which comprises an entire block in the Helsinki city centre. The buyer is a Finnish real estate development company HGR Property Partners Oy.

The target of sale is located in the Helsinki city centre, next to the Hietalahti market square in the Kamppi district.

The block comprises six buildings of which the oldest one dates to 1820s. The architects of the buildings include C.L. Engel and Evert Lagerspetz.

The buildings have a total area of almost 10,000 square metres. In addition, there is unused building right in the block. The block is located in a strongly developing area in the immediate vicinity of the Helsinki city centre, which provides an excellent opportunity for the development of the block. During its history, the block has been used as a military hospital and by the Technical Research Centre of Finland among others.

Catella acted as Senate Properties' financial advisor in the sales process. Senate Properties manages a major part of the Finnish government's property assets. The seller is the State of Finland.

For more information, contact:

Markus Juvala
Director
tel. +358 50 3737 540
markus.juvala@catella.fi

Erkki Hakala
Director
tel. +358 50 3625 768
erkki.hakala@catella.fi

Antti Louko
Managing Director
tel. +358 50 5277 392
antti.louko@catella.fi

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 10:48:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CATELLA AB (PUBL)
06:49aCATELLA PUBL : acted as Senate Properties' financial advisor in the divestment o..
PU
06/25CATELLA PUBL : invests to develop logistic property in Norrköping
AQ
06/23CATELLA PUBL : Property advises on the purchase of a food self-service market
PU
06/22CATELLA PUBL : Market development during first half of 2020
PU
06/22CATELLA PUBL : Pandemic, Dysphoria and Euphoria
PU
06/18CATELLA PUBL : Social sustainability fund "KCD-Catella Immobilien mit sozialer V..
PU
06/12CATELLA PUBL : Management change in Catella AB
AQ
06/10CATELLA PUBL : Athanase purchases the majority of Catella Fund Management AB
PU
06/10CATELLA PUBL :  in partnership with Athanase, which acquires majority of the sha..
AQ
06/09CATELLA PUBL : Property advised on the sale of a commercial real estate in the N..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 046 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2020 65,5 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
Net cash 2020 46,0 M 4,91 M 4,91 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
Yield 2020 5,08%
Capitalization 1 768 M 190 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Catella AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,75 SEK
Last Close Price 20,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 97,5%
Spread / Average Target 73,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Johan Claesson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Chairman
Eva Bång Chief Financial Officer
Johan Damne Director
Joachim Hansi Gahm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATELLA AB (PUBL)-24.10%190
BLACKROCK, INC.6.00%81 228
UBS GROUP AG-11.45%40 837
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.84%32 717
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-2.38%27 492
STATE STREET CORPORATION-23.48%21 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group