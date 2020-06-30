Catella publ : acted as Senate Properties' financial advisor in the divestment of a historic city block in Helsinki

Catella acted as Senate Properties' financial advisor in the sale of a property, which comprises an entire block in the Helsinki city centre. The buyer is a Finnish real estate development company HGR Property Partners Oy.

The target of sale is located in the Helsinki city centre, next to the Hietalahti market square in the Kamppi district.

The block comprises six buildings of which the oldest one dates to 1820s. The architects of the buildings include C.L. Engel and Evert Lagerspetz.

The buildings have a total area of almost 10,000 square metres. In addition, there is unused building right in the block. The block is located in a strongly developing area in the immediate vicinity of the Helsinki city centre, which provides an excellent opportunity for the development of the block. During its history, the block has been used as a military hospital and by the Technical Research Centre of Finland among others.

Catella acted as Senate Properties' financial advisor in the sales process. Senate Properties manages a major part of the Finnish government's property assets. The seller is the State of Finland.

