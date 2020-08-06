Catella publ : acted as Varma's advisor in two property divestments in Oulu and Lappeenranta

Catella acted as an advisor to employment pension company Varma in the sale of Kiinteistö Oy Kuntotalo and in a sale of Lappeenrannan Kodinkeskus retail property.

Kiinteistö Oy Kuntotalo in Oulu is located in the immediate vicinity of the Oulu CBD and comprises a half a block. The property was built in the beginning of 1980's to serve as a rehabilitation center.

The 5,500 sqm building complex is located on a freehold plot. The buildings have been designed for rehabilitation purposes and they have been used as such from the very beginning. Today the buildings are let to Verve, which continues as the tenant in the premises. The buyer is a private investor.

Lappeenrannan Kodinkeskus is a retail property on a 4,6 ha freehold plot. The property has a lettable area of 15,800 sqm and is fully let to prominent retail players such as Tokmanni and Puuilo. The buyer is Suomen Liikekiinteistöt SLK Oy.

Catella acted as Varma's exclusive financial advisor in the transactions.

