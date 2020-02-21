Log in
CATELLA AB (PUBL)

02/21
31.45 SEK   -5.41%
Catella publ : advisor to Skanska on divestment of Solna United

02/21/2020

Catella has acted as advisor to Skanska on the divestmen of the office property Solna United in Arenastaden in Solna.

Press release fron Skanska:

Skanska has divested the office building Solna United in Solna, Sweden, for about SEK 3.3 billion to a fund managed by DWS. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Nordic in the first quarter 2020. The transfer of the property will take place in June 2020.

Solna United has eleven tenants and all office space has been leased. The building offers about 34,000 square meters and is planned to be environmentally certified according to LEED Platinum. The first tenants moved in during the fall 2019.

The property is supplied with renewable energy from a photovoltaic panel park harvesting solar energy, formalized by a long term agreement with Kalmar Energi.

The recently completed office building is located next to Solna station in Arenastaden and has been developed and built by Skanska.

To the press release:

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:16:02 UTC
