CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 04/02 04:51:06 am
16.6 SEK   +0.91%
Catella publ : as financial advisor in the sale of an office property in the Tampere

04/02/2020 | 04:58am EDT

Catella acted as private investor's financial advisor in the purchase of an office property in the Tampere city centre. The seller of the property was another private investor.

The property is located in the Tampella area, in address of Tampellan Esplanadi 2. It has been built in 2001 and consists the gross floor area approximately 2 580 square meters. Tenants in the building are SRV, Adecco and Vahanen, among the others.

For more information, contact:

Sami Saraste
Sales Manager
Tel. +358 50 3014 455
sami.saraste@catella.fi

Petteri Heikkinen
Director
tel. +358 40 7301 669
petteri.heikkinen@catella.fi

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 08:57:06 UTC
