Catella publ : as financial advisor in the sale of an office property in the Tampere

Catella acted as private investor's financial advisor in the purchase of an office property in the Tampere city centre. The seller of the property was another private investor.

The property is located in the Tampella area, in address of Tampellan Esplanadi 2. It has been built in 2001 and consists the gross floor area approximately 2 580 square meters. Tenants in the building are SRV, Adecco and Vahanen, among the others. For more information, contact: Sami Saraste

Sales Manager

Tel. +358 50 3014 455

sami.saraste@catella.fi Petteri Heikkinen

Director

tel. +358 40 7301 669

petteri.heikkinen@catella.fi