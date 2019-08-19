Log in
Catena Media : Interim report January – June 2019

08/19/2019 | 01:07am EDT

April - June 2019 (compared with April - June 2018)

  • Revenues decreased by 9 percent and totalled EUR 23.7m (26.1)
  • EBITDA decreased by 22 percent and totalled EUR 9.4m (12.1), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 40 percent (46)
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs decreased by 21 percent and totalled EUR 9.5m (12.1), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 40 percent (46)
  • Net cash generated from operating activities amounted to EUR 10.4m (8.7)
  • New Depositing Customers (NDCs) totalled 99,981 (140,154), a decrease of 29 percent
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.12 (0.10) before dilution
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.11 (0.10) after dilution

January - June 2019 (compared with January - June 2018)

  • Revenues decreased marginally and totalled EUR 49.8m (50.0)
  • EBITDA decreased by 8 percent and totalled EUR 20.6m (22.5), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 41 percent (45)
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring costs decreased by 16 percent and totalled EUR 20.7m (24.5), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42 percent (49)
  • Net cash generated from operating activities amounted to EUR 19.5m (19.0)
  • New Depositing Customers (NDCs) totalled 223,988 (273,476), a decrease of 18 percent
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.15 (0.19) before dilution
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.14 (0.18) after dilution

'We have completely rebuilt many of our sites; improved our business model; and prepared expansion into new markets.'
Per Hellberg, CEO

Significant events during the second quarter

  • Increased number of shares and votes in Catena Media plc related to earn-out payments for assets acquired in March 2018, BonusSeeker.com, and in April 2018, BrokerDeal.de.
  • Catena Media resolves upon two directed new share issues as payment for assets acquired in March 2018 and in April 2018.
  • Notification of major holdings in Catena Media plc. The Notification indicates that Bodenholm Capital AB, as of 6 May 2019, holds 10.28 percent of the voting rights in Catena Media plc.
  • Increased number of shares and votes in Catena Media plc related to one of the Company's incentive programs.
  • Notification of major holdings in Catena Media plc. The Notification indicates that Andra AP-fonden ('AP2'), a Swedish national pension fund, as of 5 April 2019, holds 6.44 percent of the voting rights in Catena Media plc.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • Increased number of shares and votes in Catena Media plc related to prepayment to the final earn-out payment for U.S. assets.
  • Catena Media resolves upon a new directed issue of shares as a prepayment to the final payment for U.S. assets acquired in December 2016.
  • Catena Media agrees on amended terms for assets in the German sports betting-focused affiliate BayBets Ltd, acquired in December 2017.

For further information, please contact:
Per Hellberg, CEO, Catena Media plc
Phone: +46 709 10 74 10, E-mail: per.hellberg@catenamedia.com

Erik Edeen, interim Group CFO, Catena Media plc
Phone: +46 768 47 23 19, E-mail:erik.edeen@catenamedia.com

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Communications, Catena Media plc
Phone: +46 700 81 81 17, E-mail: asa.hillsten@catenamedia.com

This information is information that Catena Media plc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 19 August 2019 at 07.00 CET.

About Catena Media
Catena Media provides companies with high-quality online lead generation. Through strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Catena Media has since 2012 established a leadingmarket position with approximately 390 employees in the US, Australia, Japan, Serbia, UK, Sweden, Italy and Malta (HQ). Total sales in 2018 reached EUR 105.0m. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.Further information is available at www.catenamedia.com.

Disclaimer

Catena Media plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 105 M
EBIT 2018 41,9 M
Net income 2018 25,8 M
Debt 2018 136 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,6x
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
EV / Sales2018 4,00x
EV / Sales2019 3,92x
Capitalization 283 M
