Catena Media : The Nomination Committee's proposal of Catena Media's Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting 2019

03/19/2019 | 04:45am EDT

The Nomination Committee of Catena Media plc proposes re-election of the Board of Directors
Kathryn Moore Baker
Mats Alders
Øystein Engebretsen
Cecilia Qvist

André Lavold, Henrik Persson Ekdahl and Mathias Hermansson have declined re-election as board members.

The Nomination Committee proposes that Göran Blomberg, Per Widerström and Theodore Bergquist to be elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee's proposes seven members of the Board of Directors (unchanged).

The Nomination Committee also proposes Kathryn Moore Baker to be re-elected as Chairwoman of Board of Directors.

Göran Blomberg was the CFO of several Swedish public companies during the period 1987-2013 and is now the CFO of ICA-handlarnas Förbund, a position he will leave in the summer this year. Göran has also been a member of the board of ICA Group since 2013 and before that of ICA AB.

Per Widerström is the current CEO of Fortuna Entertainment Group NV, based in Prague, Czech Republic, a position he has held since 2014. Even before that Per has a prominent gaming industry background. He is also a board member at Nordnet since 2017.

Theodore Bergquist is Head of Group Analytics at Ericsson and has distinguished experience in the fields of data strategy, digital transformation and distribution platforms. Between 2001 and 2017 Theodore was the CEO of several high-tech companies.

The other proposals by the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice to the AGM, which will be held on 2 May 2019 at 15.00 (CET) at the premises 'Tändstickspalatset', Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Nomination Committee comprises, on the basis of the ownership of Catena Media plc, of:

  • Lennart Francke elected by Swedbank Robur fonder AB, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
  • Kathryn Moore Baker, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Catena Media plc
  • Nicklas Paulson, Investment AB Öresund
  • Jake Hennemuth, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb

For further information, please contact:
Lennart Francke, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
E-mail: lennart.francke@gmail.com

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Communications, Catena Media plc
Tel: +46 700 81 81 17, E-mail: asa.hillsten@catenamedia.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 19 March 2019 at 09.30 CET.

About Catena Media
Catena Media provides companies with high quality online lead generation. Through strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Catena Media has since 2012 established a leading market position with approximately 360 employees in the US, Australia, Japan, Serbia, UK, Sweden, Italy and Malta (HQ). Total sales in 2018 reached EUR 105.0m. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. Further information is available at www.catenamedia.com

Disclaimer

Catena Media plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 08:44:07 UTC
