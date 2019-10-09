Log in
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
Catering International Services : CIS Brasil renews ISO 22000 certification

10/09/2019

ISO 22000 certification is the first international standard for the implementation of a food safety management system.

Obtaining this certification confirms CIS Brasil's commitment to guaranteeing its customers a high level of food safety as well as its willingness to be transparent towards them, who are now more and more demanding on the quality of the products.

ISO 22000 certification is a complicated certification to obtain and maintain. It allows to differentiate on the market.

Congratulations to all the CIS Brasil teams audited for their involvement and professionalism.

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 13:50:09 UTC
