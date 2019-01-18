Log in
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES (CTRG)
Catering International Services : CIS Chad celebrated its 13 years without LTI

01/18/2019 | 09:30am EST

CIS Chad celebrated, in the presence of EEPCI Top Management, the CIS Communications Director and the Zone Director, its outstanding performance in Safety at Work: the achievement of the 13 years without lost time incident (LTI) on the Kome 5 project.

This ceremony was an opportunity to thank the staff for all the work done on our operations during these many years.

This was the occasion during the ceremony to present the testimonies of several people who experienced personal road accidents, in order to make their colleagues aware of the safety rules at all times, even outside the project.

Impressed by CIS Chad's performance, Operation Superintendent EEPCI encourages CIS teams to excel and renew, year after year, this incredible world-class success.

The ceremony closed with a few gifts for our staff while sharing a friendly moment around some pastries made for the occasion.

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 14:28:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
