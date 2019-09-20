Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Catering International Services    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Catering International Services : CIS announces the results of the first half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 09:42am EDT

On 20th September 2019, the SFAF meeting was held in Paris to present the results of the first half of 2019 of the CIS Group.

Revenue: €124.3m, +7.7% (+5.1% LFL*)

Net Profit attributable to the Group: €2.5m, +4.4%

Reinforced governance

The Group's corporate governance was strengthened by two high-level appointments, Denis Gasquet as special advisor to Régis Arnoux and Yannick Morillon as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Commercial momentum confirmed

Group revenue grew in the first half of 2019 from 7.7% to €124.3 million. This dynamic growth continued in the second quarter which showed a gain of 15.6% from last year's same period.

CIS' robust commercial momentum has been solidified by the signature of new contracts totalling €160 million since the beginning of 2019. These commercial successes are highlighted notably by the opening of new operating countries, which include Senegal and Malawi.

The period was also marked by the completion of a strategic acquisition in Brazil, reinforcing CIS' position as one of the leaders in the Brazilian offshore market.

Half-year results

Current operating profit amounted to €5.1 million compared to €5.4 million in the first half of 2018. Profitability was impacted in particular by the loss of a major contract in Algeria at the beginning of H2 2018 and by an increase in consumed products due to the start of new contracts.

Net profit increased by 3.4% to €2.8 million, benefiting from a positive contribution from the financial results and the favourable change in tax rates.

Net profit attributable to Group shareholders reached €2.5 million, a 4.4% increase from one year earlier, despite the negative €0.1 million impact from IFRS 16's application.

Financial position

On 30 June 2019, shareholders' equity amounted to €59.1 million (compared to €59.4 million at 31/12/18). The Group posted net cash of €43.9 million (compared to €48.4 million at 31/12/18).

Financial debt amounted to €37.8 million (compared to €17.8 million at 31/12/18) after taking into account the application of IFRS 16 resulting in the recognition of a non-cash lease liability in the amount of €10.8 million and bank borrowings to finance external growth in the amount of €7.3 million.

Outlook

Based on the new commercial successes of the third quarter (press release 'CIS: sustained commercial momentum in Q3 2019 ' published on 2 September) with a gain of €136 million in new contracts, the opening of two new subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa (Gabon and Cameroon) and the high volume of ongoing tenders CIS confirms its confidence to achieve double-difit growth in the second half of 2019 (at constant exchange rates).

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 13:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATERING INTERNATIONAL SER
09:42aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS announces the results of the first half of..
PU
09/19CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS awarded for its performance regarding HSSE..
PU
08/05MOZAMBIQUE-FRANCE : CIS as an official sponsor of the Business Forum in Maputo ,..
PU
07/11CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS wishes a happy Naadam to its teams in Mong..
PU
07/10CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Customer Satisfaction Programme deployed on si..
PU
07/05CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS, first edition of the IT Week
PU
07/05CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS Somalia with Nick Butter in a Marathon aga..
PU
06/19CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : TS.CIS and CSS, our subsidiaries in the DRC, a..
PU
06/19CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/18CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Yannick Morillon joins CIS Group as Managing D..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 259 M
EBIT 2019 11,8 M
Net income 2019 6,31 M
Finance 2019 25,0 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 91,1 M
Chart CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Catering International Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERING INTERNATIONAL SER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,25  €
Last Close Price 11,60  €
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Régis Arnoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Briesach Chief Financial Officer
Monique Arnoux Director
Florence Arnoux Director & Accounts Manager
Frédérique Salamon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES26.64%101
CINTAS CORPORATION49.66%26 356
TELEPERFORMANCE42.55%12 881
EDENRED35.97%11 738
INTERTEK GROUP14.21%11 011
BUREAU VERITAS SA25.09%10 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group