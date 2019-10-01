Catering International Services : CIS has been ranked as one of "the new conquerors of the economy" in 2019 by the Choiseul Institute

The realization of the classification 'The new conquerors of the economy' was carried out by the Choiseul Institute between October 2018 and June 2019. After selection, the final ranking highlights the 100 main French companies entering a dynamic of conquest on their market. Only profiles meeting certain conditions were selected, such as: turnover, active contribution to the French economy and improvement of our country's competitiveness abroad.

The Choiseul Institute has named CIS in the category 'The Conquerors of the International'.

'Driven by an ambitious strategy of international projection, these companies have been able to rebuild their value chain by pushing the boundaries of their development and incorporating new business opportunities. They show a unique dynamism in the conquest of new markets and in the export of French know-how.' The Choiseul Institute

Source : https ://www.forbes.fr/classements/classement-choiseul-2019-les-nouveaux-conquerants-de-leconomie/