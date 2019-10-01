Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Catering International Services    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Catering International Services : CIS has been ranked as one of "the new conquerors of the economy" in 2019 by the Choiseul Institute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 10:03am EDT

The realization of the classification 'The new conquerors of the economy' was carried out by the Choiseul Institute between October 2018 and June 2019. After selection, the final ranking highlights the 100 main French companies entering a dynamic of conquest on their market. Only profiles meeting certain conditions were selected, such as: turnover, active contribution to the French economy and improvement of our country's competitiveness abroad.

The Choiseul Institute has named CIS in the category 'The Conquerors of the International'.

'Driven by an ambitious strategy of international projection, these companies have been able to rebuild their value chain by pushing the boundaries of their development and incorporating new business opportunities. They show a unique dynamism in the conquest of new markets and in the export of French know-how.' The Choiseul Institute

Source : https ://www.forbes.fr/classements/classement-choiseul-2019-les-nouveaux-conquerants-de-leconomie/

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 14:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATERING INTERNATIONAL SER
10:03aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS has been ranked as one of "the new conquer..
PU
09/27CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS at the service of the world's sites
PU
09/20CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS announces the results of the first half of..
PU
09/19CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS awarded for its performance regarding HSSE..
PU
08/05MOZAMBIQUE-FRANCE : CIS as an official sponsor of the Business Forum in Maputo ,..
PU
07/11CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS wishes a happy Naadam to its teams in Mong..
PU
07/10CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Customer Satisfaction Programme deployed on si..
PU
07/05CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS, first edition of the IT Week
PU
07/05CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS Somalia with Nick Butter in a Marathon aga..
PU
06/19CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : TS.CIS and CSS, our subsidiaries in the DRC, a..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 259 M
EBIT 2019 11,3 M
Net income 2019 5,95 M
Finance 2019 24,3 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 91,1 M
Chart CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Catering International Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERING INTERNATIONAL SER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,10  €
Last Close Price 11,60  €
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Régis Arnoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Briesach Chief Financial Officer
Monique Arnoux Vice Chairman
Florence Arnoux Director & Accounts Manager
Frédérique Salamon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES26.64%99
CINTAS CORPORATION59.59%28 104
TELEPERFORMANCE42.48%12 704
EDENRED37.12%11 680
INTERTEK GROUP PLC14.13%10 843
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.19%10 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group