Catering International Services : CIS wins two contracts in Chad and Saudi Arabia

After the announcement of several contracts won in Kazakhstan earlier this month, the CIS Group confirms its commercial momentum with the simultaneous signing of two contracts in Chad and Saudi Arabia:

- In Chad: Renewal through mutual agreement with the Chadian subsidiary of a very large Anglo-Swiss oil and mining Group for a period of two years from December 2020.

For more than 8 years, CIS has provided catering, accommodation, and maintenance services for the 400 residents of the two sites of this oil Group, located in the south of the country.

This renewal underlines the relationships of trust and satisfaction that CIS maintains with this client for the quality of the services provided. Proactive teams and initiatives promoting local employment and the integration of Chadian staff also contributed to this success.

As part of this privileged partnership, CIS could support this client on new mining projects.

- In Saudi Arabia: Signing of a contract with a Saudi drilling company specializing in water wells, which has been operating for many years for the world oil major Aramco. CIS will provide catering and accommodation services on three drilling rigs for a period of two years.

This success in Saudi Arabia with this new client strengthens the presence of CIS in this country, which is expected to develop strongly.

Finally, in the context of the global health crisis, the Chief of Staff of the Governor of the Democratic Republic of Congo, visited the facilities of the largest copper and cobalt mine in the DRC, which CIS provides catering and accommodation services to more than 2000 residents, and congratulated the Group for the quality of the services provided in strict compliance with health rules.