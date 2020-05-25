Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Catering International Services    CTRG   FR0000064446

CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

(CTRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catering International Services : CIS wins two contracts in Chad and Saudi Arabia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:58am EDT

After the announcement of several contracts won in Kazakhstan earlier this month, the CIS Group confirms its commercial momentum with the simultaneous signing of two contracts in Chad and Saudi Arabia:

- In Chad: Renewal through mutual agreement with the Chadian subsidiary of a very large Anglo-Swiss oil and mining Group for a period of two years from December 2020.

For more than 8 years, CIS has provided catering, accommodation, and maintenance services for the 400 residents of the two sites of this oil Group, located in the south of the country.

This renewal underlines the relationships of trust and satisfaction that CIS maintains with this client for the quality of the services provided. Proactive teams and initiatives promoting local employment and the integration of Chadian staff also contributed to this success.

As part of this privileged partnership, CIS could support this client on new mining projects.

- In Saudi Arabia: Signing of a contract with a Saudi drilling company specializing in water wells, which has been operating for many years for the world oil major Aramco. CIS will provide catering and accommodation services on three drilling rigs for a period of two years.

This success in Saudi Arabia with this new client strengthens the presence of CIS in this country, which is expected to develop strongly.

Finally, in the context of the global health crisis, the Chief of Staff of the Governor of the Democratic Republic of Congo, visited the facilities of the largest copper and cobalt mine in the DRC, which CIS provides catering and accommodation services to more than 2000 residents, and congratulated the Group for the quality of the services provided in strict compliance with health rules.

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 15:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CATERING INTERNATIONAL SER
11:58aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS wins two contracts in Chad and Saudi Arabi..
PU
05/11CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS wins strategic mining contract in Kazakhst..
PU
04/23CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Annual results
CO
03/18CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : Chairman's statement regarding Covid-19
PU
03/17CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS Chad launches its website!
PU
01/22STRONG MOMENTUM CONFIRMED IN Q4 2019 : +30.3% FY 2019 revenue: 265.7 million, u..
PU
2019CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS wins a major multi service contract with K..
PU
2019CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS Group, accelerating growth in the 3rd quar..
PU
2019CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2019CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS group consolidates its global positions
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 273 M
EBIT 2020 10,8 M
Net income 2020 4,60 M
Finance 2020 29,4 M
Yield 2020 1,07%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 73,2 M
Chart CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES
Duration : Period :
Catering International Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERING INTERNATIONAL SER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,90 €
Last Close Price 9,36 €
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Régis Arnoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Briesach Chief Financial Officer
Monique Arnoux Vice Chairman
Florence Arnoux Director & Accounts Manager
Frédérique Salamon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES-29.62%80
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.57%25 040
TELEPERFORMANCE3.77%14 428
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC9.71%11 181
NEXI S.P.A23.95%10 494
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-11.52%10 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group