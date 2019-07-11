Log in
Catering International Services : CIS wishes a happy Naadam to its teams in Mongolia

07/11/2019 | 11:23am EDT

CIS wishes a happy Naadam to its teams in Mongolia!

This year, Mongolia celebrates the 2228th anniversary of the foundation of the first Mongolian state, the 813th anniversary of the Great Mongol Empire, the 108th anniversary of the National Liberation Movement, the 98th anniversary of the People's Revolution and the 29th anniversary of the democratic revolution.

As a reminder, CIS has been present in Mongolia since 2003 through its subsidiary SSM (Support Services Mongolia).

Learn more about SSM in Mongolia

Disclaimer

CIS - Catering International & Services SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:22:08 UTC
