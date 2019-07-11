Catering International Services : CIS wishes a happy Naadam to its teams in Mongolia

CIS wishes a happy Naadam to its teams in Mongolia!

This year, Mongolia celebrates the 2228th anniversary of the foundation of the first Mongolian state, the 813th anniversary of the Great Mongol Empire, the 108th anniversary of the National Liberation Movement, the 98th anniversary of the People's Revolution and the 29th anniversary of the democratic revolution.

As a reminder, CIS has been present in Mongolia since 2003 through its subsidiary SSM (Support Services Mongolia).