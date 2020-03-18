Catering International Services : Chairman's statement regarding Covid-19

The French government decided to take radical measures in relation to limiting the spread of the Coronavirus. These decisions impose, in particular, that any company established in France must for a fixed period of 15 days, starting today, must favor working from home.

As a result, all headquarter staff work from home. The whole world is facing an unprecedented situation due to the very rapid and global spread of this Covid 19.

Our Group is currently recording very low operational and economic impacts from this virus. We continue to respond to numerous tenders in which our positions remain strong. This means that our development prospects are objectively strong despite a sharp fall in oil prices and world markets. In this particularly troubled global situation, it is essential for everyone to remain confident in the present, as in the future, and to behave in a responsible, professional, and reasonable manner.

Currently almost all of our sites continue to operate in a controlled manner and to the satisfaction of our customers. Remember that it is precisely when the sea is rough that we see the best sailors!

I remain very confident about our Group's ability to pass this difficult milestone and to pursue and achieve the ambitious objectives that we have all set for ourselves.

Thank you to all of the group's employees for their unwavering commitment and dedication.

Régis Arnoux

CEO