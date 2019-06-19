Catering International Services : TS.CIS and CSS, our subsidiaries in the DRC, are present at the DRC Mining week

TS.CIS and CSS, our subsidiaries in the DRC, are present at the French Pavilion at the DRC Mining week, from 19 to 21 June 2019.

This annual must-attend event in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, is an opportunity to exchange around the mining world and explore investment opportunities and projects.

For the 2019 edition, more than 200 exhibitors and sponsors, 80 mining and exploration companies, 3500 local and international professionals are present.

As a reminder, CIS has been present on 8 operating sites in the Democratic Republic of Congo for 8 years.

Learn more about our subsidiaries in the DRC : CLICK HERE

Discover our expertise in the mining sector : CLICK HERE