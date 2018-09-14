Caterpillar : Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has been named to the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), including both the World and North America indices. This marks the 19th time Caterpillar has been included in the DJSI.

"Caterpillar provides the solutions our customers use to build a better world," said Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby. "A better world includes sustainable practices and products. As a core value, we are focused on embedding sustainability into the design, manufacture and delivery of everything we do. We're proud of the progress we've made, and we continually strive to improve."

Some of the sustainability successes that led to Caterpillar's inclusion are:

Fostering a diverse and inclusive culture that leverages employees' unique talents, skills, abilities, backgrounds and experiences

A long history of and a strong process for innovation in the research and development of new and improved products

Improvements to operational environmental performance and management of environmental practices

Collaboration with suppliers to assess sustainability performance and identify improvement opportunities

Public reporting and third-party verification of social and environmental goals and progress

Commitment to communities around the globe, as well as the Caterpillar Foundation's focus on poverty alleviation

The annual DJSI process follows a best-in-class approach, evaluating numerous corporate economic, environmental and social performance factors.

For more on Caterpillar's sustainability progress and how the company is building a better world, read the 2017 Sustainability Report: http://reports.caterpillar.com/sr/

About Caterpillar

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2017 sales and revenues of $45.462 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three product segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

