MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar    CAT

CATERPILLAR (CAT)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Caterpillar fourth-quarter profit misses estimate, shares drop 6 percent

01/28/2019 | 09:19am EST
FILE PHOTO - Caterpillar equipment at a retail site in San Diego California

(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc on Monday reported quarterly profit that widely missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by softening demand in China, a strong dollar, and higher manufacturing and freight costs, sending shares tumbling 6 percent.

An increase in the provision for credit losses and write-offs in its financial products segment also cut into fourth-quarter earnings for the world's largest heavy-duty equipment maker.

The company forecast 2019 adjusted profit of $11.75 to $12.75 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $12.73, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield told Reuters that profits this year will be weighed down by a higher U.S. tax rate.

Caterpillar, a bellwether for global economic activity, benefited in the past year from what the International Monetary Fund called the strongest global growth surge since 2010.

However, a tariff war between the United States and trade partners including China has exacerbated fears of a global slowdown.

Last week, the IMF cut its world economic growth forecasts, for a second time in three months, for 2019 and 2020. The downgrade came days after China, one of Caterpillar's key markets, posted its slowest gross domestic product growth in nearly three decades.

China accounts for up to 10 percent of Caterpillar's sales. But since it is one of the world's largest commodities importers, China's slowing economy can have a ripple effect on the company's business, particularly on equipment sales to the mining and oil and gas industry.

Volatile oil prices brought down Caterpillar's order book in the last quarter by about $800 million from the September quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Caterpillar's revenue increased across all of its regional businesses, with the largest rise in North America, its biggest market by value.

But sales in the construction business in Asia-Pacific declined on lower demand in China.

The company reported profit of $2.55 per share, well below the average analyst estimate of $2.99, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Total sales and revenue in the quarter rose 11 percent year on year to $14.34 billion.

The stock fell 6 percent to $128.71 in premarket trading. The shares slid 19.4 percent in 2018, compared with a 15 percent drop in S&P 500 index and a 5.6 percent decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Rachit Vats
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CATERPILLAR -7.96% 125.67 Delayed Quote.7.70%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.24% 24412.59 Delayed Quote.6.04%
NASDAQ 100 -1.58% 6671.492 Delayed Quote.7.23%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.39% 7058.2839 Delayed Quote.7.98%
S&P 500 0.85% 2634.66 Delayed Quote.6.30%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 727 M
EBIT 2018 8 906 M
Net income 2018 6 740 M
Debt 2018 27 155 M
Yield 2018 2,38%
P/E ratio 2018 12,14
P/E ratio 2019 10,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,97x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 80 762 M
Chart CATERPILLAR
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 152 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Bluth Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR7.70%80 762
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY8.75%10 490
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%4 114
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 935
TADANO LTD.28.66%1 496
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 353
