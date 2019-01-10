Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar    CAT

CATERPILLAR (CAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Trump's attorney general nominee to recuse from AT&T-Time Warner appeal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 08:29pm EST
U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr attends a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - William Barr, nominated by President Donald Trump to become U.S. attorney general, plans to recuse himself from a major antitrust case, according to people who spoke with him on Thursday, as he navigates possible conflicts of interest presented by about $37 million in assets he amassed as a private-sector lawyer.

Barr is scheduled to go before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week for two days of confirmation hearings. Ahead of that, he has submitted financial disclosure forms, as required. Some of the forms, seen by Reuters, describe sizeable investments in stocks, bonds and real estate.

Among his holdings are $1.2 million worth of shares in telecommunications and media company AT&T Inc. He served on the board of Time Warner, which was acquired by AT&T last year, from 2009 until 2018.

The Justice Department, which Barr would lead as attorney general, fought and lost a court battle to block the $85 billion deal and has appealed the decision.

Barr told Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar he would recuse himself from that effort if he were confirmed, Klobuchar said.

"He told me he was going to recuse himself from the Time Warner-AT&T appeal because he was involved in that, the Time Warner side," Klobuchar told reporters after meeting with Barr.

She added that she plans to review his financial disclosures more carefully over the weekend.

A Justice Department official, familiar with Barr's confirmation preparation, confirmed that he plans to recuse himself from the matter.

Barr is set to face tough questioning in the confirmation hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday from Democrats who have raised concerns about his past criticism of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Senators who will vet his nomination will likely closely examine the disclosures, which trickled in later than usual on Thursday due to a partial government shutdown which has furloughed many of the government's ethics attorneys.

According to the documents, Barr owns about $16 million worth of stocks and bonds, as well as another $8 million in private investments and $4.2 million in real estate.

As of Dec. 14, he held $2.8 million worth of Dominion Energy Inc stock, his largest holding. Barr served on Dominion's board of directors, as well.

Under federal ethics rules, Barr will be required to divest certain holdings if they conflict with particular matters he is working on at the Justice Department.

Presidential nominees also must sign an ethics pledge that spells out how potential conflicts will be managed.

Other stocks in his portfolio include tobacco company Altria Group Inc and drugmakers Merck & Co Inc and Pfizer Inc.

Reuters could not immediately determine which assets, if any, he may need to divest, but the same Justice Department official said government ethics lawyers are working on a divestment plan.

Barr will also be required to disclose some details about which clients he or his law firm have recently represented in order to avoid potential conflicts.

In his questionnaire to the Senate, he disclosed he represented construction machinery and equipment maker Caterpillar Inc in 2017 in connection with a Justice Department grand jury probe and recently was retained to provide regulatory advice for the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL].

Other possible conflict questions that could come up include the fact that his daughter and both of his sons-in-law currently work at the Justice Department.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Mark Hosenball and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Bill Rigby)

By Mark Hosenball, Sarah N. Lynch and Andy Sullivan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRIA GROUP -1.61% 48.86 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
AT&T 1.00% 30.4 Delayed Quote.5.47%
CATERPILLAR 2.06% 132.96 Delayed Quote.2.52%
DOMINION ENERGY -0.44% 71.9 Delayed Quote.0.62%
MERCK AND COMPANY -1.23% 74.48 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
PFIZER -2.38% 42.31 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATERPILLAR
08:29pTrump's attorney general nominee to recuse from AT&T-Time Warner appeal
RE
01/09CATERPILLAR : Ritchie Bros' last 2018 auction in Dubai sees 1,900 equipment sale..
AQ
01/04Wall St. rebounds on robust jobs report, dovish Powell remarks
RE
01/03Wall Street plunges as factory data, Apple warning fuel slowdown fears
RE
01/02CATERPILLAR : Tough start to 2019 for stocks after weak data from China
AQ
2018Wall Street rises, limps across the finish line of a turbulent year
RE
2018CATERPILLAR : Names Jason Conklin to Vice Presidency
AQ
2018CATERPILLAR : Announces Officer Changes
PR
2018CATERPILLAR : New cat c13b engine delivers more power in a compact, lightweight ..
AQ
2018CATERPILLAR : unit launches remote MRO services for vessels
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 736 M
EBIT 2018 8 888 M
Net income 2018 6 746 M
Debt 2018 27 155 M
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 11,56
P/E ratio 2019 10,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,90x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 76 873 M
Chart CATERPILLAR
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 155 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Bluth Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR2.52%76 873
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-2.76%9 315
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%3 961
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 940
TADANO LTD.13.41%1 337
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 335
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.