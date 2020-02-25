Log in
CATERPILLAR INC.

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
25-Feb-2020 — Beyond The Iron: Corporate Podcast with Caterpillar Foundation's Asha Varghese

02/25/2020 | 05:44pm EST

February 25, 2020

She didn't know it at the time, but for Caterpillar Foundation President Asha Varghese - being born in India and growing up between her birthplace and rural Kentucky - has significantly influenced her both personally and professionally. Varghese leads a philanthropic organization with a nearly 70-year history of supporting global communities where Caterpillar employees live and work. Varghese goes Beyond The Iron with podcast host Rusty Dunn to talk about the Foundation's new areas of focus, and how she leverages her engineering background to problem-solve and collaborate in new ways.

Program Guide* (19:55 total run time):

2:35 - The impact of growing up in two very different environments, literally oceans apart.

4:15 - Taking an engineer's approach to refocusing the Foundation.

6:05 - Helping lift 50-million people out of poverty? Done.

7:45 - Surviving, thriving and making a difference in a rapidly changing world.

9:20 - Creating a blueprint to build the workforce of the future.

11:52 - Have we got a story to tell you!

13:45 - Measure twice. Cut once. Building a better Foundation.

15:10 - Doing our part when disaster strikes.

17:35 - Building a better world, one community at a time.

*This podcast conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Go to the Beyond The Iron website to check out our previous podcasts!

Disclaimer

Caterpillar Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 22:43:03 UTC
