Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 11/08 08:36:16 pm
147.7750 USD   +0.52%
02:15pCATERPILLAR : 08-Nov-2019 — There's No Job A Girl Can't Do
PU
11/06CATERPILLAR : at Baird's 2019 Industrial Conference*
PU
11/06New Boeing Chairman Gives Support to CEO -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Caterpillar : 08-Nov-2019 — There's No Job A Girl Can't Do

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:15pm EST

November 8, 2019

Raised by a single mom who made sure her two girls knew how to be independent, Prathima Gollapudi, senior design engineer with large mining trucks, quickly learned to ignore gender stereotypes.

'There was no job a girl could not do,' said Gollapudi. 'I have now taught my own daughter that Daddy can cook and do laundry and Mommy can change a tire.'

From learning how to disassemble, and reassemble, household items to having the confidence to be herself in a room full of men, Gollapudi's upbringing helped her ignore the fact that she was the only female in her Mechanical Engineering master's class and the only female engineer on her immediate team when she started at Caterpillar in 2006.

As the professional development chair for the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) in Tucson and a Caterpillar liaison for Junior Achievement - a global non-profit that fosters work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills - Gollapudi has the first-hand understanding of how important science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education is for children of all genders.

'There is a disconnect between the academic outcome and the needs of a growing industry in focused STEM domains,' she said. 'It is very important for everyone - academic professionals, corporations, entrepreneurs and individuals - to help bridge this gap to build and sustain a strong pipeline for future professionals.'

Specifically in mining, where only about 16% of the workforce is female (according to a recent Workplace Gender Equality Agency Report), the gender gap is being acknowledged and deliberate efforts are being made to strike a balance. Studies have shown, for example, that sites with more balanced gender representation in the workforce perform better and have fewer injuries.

At Caterpillar, initiatives like our Women's Initiative Network help promote awareness and programming for women who want to pursue careers in STEM-related fields. Programs such as the Introduce a Girl to STEM and Girls Experience Mining provide young girls the opportunity to see live demonstrations and get hands-on learning experience around mining and technology to learn more about these industries and hopefully, encourage them to join team Caterpillar one day, like Gollapudi. See more details on these events below.

'Being equipped with the basics of mathematics, engineering and sciences have constantly given me an edge while translating the customer needs into the technical specifications needed to define and set the new design and manufacturing parameters,' she said. 'We cannot afford to not include both genders equally in this quest for a better tomorrow.'

Disclaimer

Caterpillar Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 19:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATERPILLAR INC.
02:15pCATERPILLAR : 08-Nov-2019 — There's No Job A Girl Can't Do
PU
11/06CATERPILLAR : at Baird's 2019 Industrial Conference*
PU
11/06New Boeing Chairman Gives Support to CEO -- WSJ
DJ
11/05CATERPILLAR : Fwp
PU
10/31CATERPILLAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
10/29CATERPILLAR : 29-Oct-2019 — Caterpillar Named a Best Global Brand by Inter..
PU
10/29Cummins Cuts Revenue Forecast as Engine Buyers Pull Back
DJ
10/29CUMMINS : Lowers Sales Forecast Amid Weaker Demand
DJ
10/28CATERPILLAR : 28-Oct-2019 — How Did Caterpillar Thrive in Past Challenging..
PU
10/25CATERPILLAR : Fwp
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 54 007 M
EBIT 2019 8 324 M
Net income 2019 6 315 M
Debt 2019 29 770 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 80 406 M
Chart CATERPILLAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Caterpillar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATERPILLAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 140,84  $
Last Close Price 145,49  $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Edward Barry Rust Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.14.50%80 406
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY69.42%16 680
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%6 352
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 774
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 331
TADANO LTD.5.59%1 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group