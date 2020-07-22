Thirty-five years ago, Caterpillar launched the H-series which brought the elevated sprocket or 'high drive' concept to the Cat® medium track-type tractors (MTTT). In May, we celebrated the production of the 175,000 elevated sprocket MTTT - an achievement of manufacturing, innovation and customer-focus.

In 1985, the team introduced the H-series medium track-type tractors. For our customers, immediate benefits included improved durability and ease of service of the powertrain components. The medium tractors took advantage of one additional high drive benefit - the ability to extend the tracks forward or rearward to optimize tractor balance for unique applications. The D4H and D5H also combined a six-way adjustable, VPAT (Variable Power Angle Tilt) blade with the high drive undercarriage for the first time. These early high drive tractors pushed the levels of efficiency, productivity and ease of operation. All of these were - and still are - our Cat product advantage.



Since the H-series tractors were introduced, Caterpillar has continued to improve dozers and develop innovative solutions for customers. One of the first customers to operate a Next Gen D6 XE, a long-time earthmoving contractor, was astonished by the power and maneuverability and commented, 'It is beyond what I thought was possible.' There can be no better confirmation that today's engineers are upholding the tradition of the original high drive tractors and going 'Beyond Known Capabilities.'

Another way we're helping customers with Cat's Next Gen Dozers? A return to a family approach. Like the H-series, there are commonalities between medium dozers. For example, the D5, D6 and D7 share a common cab layout, which simplifies training for dealers and customers so operators can get up to speed faster. An added plus - the new cab is larger and more comfortable for operators. The new D7 also returns to the high drive configuration, leveraging scaled designs from the D8T. Even the nomenclature, D4-D7, are realigned with the numerical values used with the H-series.

To commemorate the 175,000 MTTT high drive milestone, we produced three special edition tractors. Check them out: