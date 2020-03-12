Log in
Caterpillar : CFO to Participate at CONEXPO

03/12/2020 | 04:09am EDT

Andrew Bonfield

Chief Financial Officer Caterpillar Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this financial review relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers;

  1. a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events including natural disasters; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade oranti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; and (xxvi) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q,10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See appendix for free cash flow calculation and reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information can be found in our press release describing fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results which is available on our website at www.caterpillar.com/earnings.

2

About Caterpillar

1 Million Connected Assets

Improving Operating

Margin 3-6% per year*

Sales & Revenues of $53.8B in 2019

Doubling Services to $28 Billion by 2026

Reduced Factory Footprint by 25 Million

Square Feet

.

Dividend Aristocrat

*Targeting 3%-6% pts improvement from 2010 - 2016 historical performance

3

NEXT GENERATION EXCAVATORS

313 GC

315

Key Improvements

- 313 GC:easy-to-operate,

low owning and operating

costs

- 315:13% larger cab,

improved performance

-

M318:improved visibility,

enhanced comfort

M318

325

395

-

325:improves efficiency by

up to 45%, reduces operator

fatigue

- 395:10% more productive

2019 Highlights

Sales & Revenues

15.4% Operating Margin;

Services Revenues Rose 2%;

of $53.8B

Within Investor Day

Rounding to $18B

Target Range

Construction Industries:

Resource Industries:

Energy & Transportation:

Sales of $22.6B

Sales of $10.3B

Sales of $22.1B

17.4% Segment Margin

15.9% Segment Margin

17.7% Segment Margin

5

ConExpo 2020: Your Work Matters

1 Million Connected Assets

Improving Operating Margin 3-6% per year*

Sales & Revenues of $53.8B in 2019

Doubling Services to $28 Billion by 2026

Reduced FactoryQ&AFootprint by 25 Million

Square Feet

.

Dividend Aristocrat

*Targeting 3%-6% pts improvement from 2010 - 2016 historical performance

6

Disclaimer

Caterpillar Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 08:08:03 UTC
