Caterpillar : Says Pandemic Starting to Weigh on Supply Chain

By Colin Kellaher

Caterpillar Inc. on Thursday said it is temporarily suspending operations at some facilities and pulling its financial guidance as the coronavirus pandemic begins to affect its supply chain.

The Deerfield, Ill., maker of bulldozers and excavators said its supply-chain teams have been executing business continuity plans, including using alternative sources and prioritizing the redistribution of key parts.

Caterpillar said it is still running the majority of its U.S. operations and that it will continue operations in other parts of the world as permitted by local authorities.

However, the company said it has suspended operations at some plants due to weaker demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the pandemic and related government actions. Caterpillar also warned that it could suspend operations at more facilities as the situation warrants.

Caterpillar said the impact of the pandemic will weigh on its financial results for first quarter and the rest of 2020, and that it is withdrawing the financial outlook it gave in late January.

Shares of Caterpillar, which closed Wednesday at $104.67, slipped 2% in premarket trading Thursday.

