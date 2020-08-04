Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Caterpillar : and CalAmp Extend Relationship on Industrial IoT Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 07:46am EDT

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, is extending its relationship with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to facilitate the company's continued expansion of connected assets, including the migration of several existing fleets to 4G LTE. 

Under terms of the agreement, CalAmp will continue to deliver 4G devices, including replacement devices, to accelerate the migration of Caterpillar's connected assets to more ubiquitous connectivity, including LTE.

"We have helped many of our customers initiate major digital transformations including executing on 4G migration plans. Caterpillar is an incredibly important customer to CalAmp and we are thrilled to continue our relationship supporting their many construction and industrial customers," said Arym Diamond, chief revenue officer for CalAmp.

About CalAmp
CalAmp is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization, and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker, and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Corp. Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-and-calamp-extend-relationship-on-industrial-iot-solutions-301105405.html

SOURCE CalAmp


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CATERPILLAR INC.
07:46aCATERPILLAR : and CalAmp Extend Relationship on Industrial IoT Solutions
PR
08/03WRAPUP 2-U.S. manufacturing activity near 1-1/2-year high, factory job losses..
RE
08/03U.S. manufacturing activity near 1-1/2-year high, factory job losses persist
RE
08/03EUROPE : Manufacturing rebound, U.S. stimulus hopes lift European stocks
RE
08/03UK aerospace supplier Senior swings to loss, hit by pandemic
RE
08/03TAKE FIVE : It's August, what could go wrong?
RE
08/01CATERPILLAR : Sees Virus Prolonging Weak Demand
DJ
07/31Apple, Merck rise; Caterpillar, Expedia fall
AQ
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq surges on megacap earnings but U.S. fiscal u..
RE
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher Amid Rally in Tech Shares
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group