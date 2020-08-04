Caterpillar : and CalAmp Extend Relationship on Industrial IoT Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, is extending its relationship with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to facilitate the company's continued expansion of connected assets, including the migration of several existing fleets to 4G LTE.

Under terms of the agreement, CalAmp will continue to deliver 4G devices, including replacement devices, to accelerate the migration of Caterpillar's connected assets to more ubiquitous connectivity, including LTE.

"We have helped many of our customers initiate major digital transformations including executing on 4G migration plans. Caterpillar is an incredibly important customer to CalAmp and we are thrilled to continue our relationship supporting their many construction and industrial customers," said Arym Diamond, chief revenue officer for CalAmp.

About CalAmp

CalAmp is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization, and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ , and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

