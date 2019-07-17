|
Cathay General Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our" Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $72.2 million, or $0.90 per share, for the second quarter of 2019.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Three months ended
(unaudited)
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
Net income
$72.2 million
$66.7 million
$73.7 million
Basic earnings per common share
$0.90
$0.83
$0.91
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.90
$0.83
$0.90
Return on average assets
1.69%
1.61%
1.88%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
13.27%
12.57%
14.51%
Efficiency ratio
44.53%
45.42%
42.69%
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Total loans increased $316.1 million, or 9.0% annualized, to $14.6 billion for the quarter.
- Total deposits increased $276.6 million, or 8.1% annualized, to $14.4 billion for the quarter.
"In the second quarter of 2019, our total loans increased $316.1 million, or 9.0% annualized, to $14.6 billion. We continued our stock buyback program in the second quarter and repurchased 641,894 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $35.84," commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.
SECOND QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $72.2 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 2.0%, compared to net income of $73.7 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for both the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, was $0.90.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 13.27% and return on average assets was 1.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 14.51% and a return on average assets of 1.88% for the same quarter a year ago.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $3.4 million, or 2.4%, to $143.4 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $140.0 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to increases in interest income from loans and securities, offset in part by an increase in interest expense from time deposits.
The net interest margin was 3.58% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.83% for the second quarter of 2018 and 3.70% for the first quarter of 2019.
For the second quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.81%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.65%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.58%. In comparison, for the second quarter of 2018, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.58%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.03%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.92%. The increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from higher rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.16% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 3.55% for the same quarter a year ago.
Provision/(reversal) for credit losses
There was no provision/(reversal) for credit losses recorded for the second quarter of 2019 or 2018, based on our management's review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019. The following table summarizes the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
Six months ended June 30,
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
2019
2018
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Charge-offs:
Commercial loans
$ 1,713
$ 1,231
$ 488
$ 2,944
$ 507
Real estate loans (1)
-
-
390
-
390
Total charge-offs
1,713
1,231
878
2,944
897
Recoveries:
Commercial loans
1,356
41
150
1,397
1,063
Construction loans
30
1,044
44
1,074
88
Real estate loans(1)
423
310
499
733
1,366
Total recoveries
1,809
1,395
693
3,204
2,517
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs
$ (96)
$ (164)
$ 185
$ (260)
$ (1,620)
(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, equity securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $5.0 million, or 64.1%, compared to $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher gains from equity securities of $4.4 million and an increase of $1.1 million in wealth management fees.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense increased $6.4 million, or 10.1%, to $69.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $63.1 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense, a $4.0 million increase in amortization expense for investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships and a $2.2 million increase in provision for unfunded commitments, offset in part by a $2.4 million decrease in marketing expenses when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 44.5% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 42.7% for the same quarter a year ago.
Income taxes
The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 16.6% compared to 13.0% for the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate includes the impact of low-income housing and alternative energy investment tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Gross loans were $14.6 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $597.7 million, or 4.3%, from $14.0 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases of $273.3 million, or 7.4%, in residential mortgage loans, $221.4 million, or 3.3%, in commercial mortgage loans, $52.4 million, or 21.0%, in home equity loans, $31.0 million, or 1.1%, in commercial loans, and $17.4 million, or 3.0%, in real estate construction loans. The loan balances and composition at June 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, are presented below:
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Commercial loans
$ 2,772,982
$ 2,741,965
$ 2,576,649
Residential mortgage loans
3,967,135
3,693,853
3,378,875
Commercial mortgage loans
6,945,562
6,724,200
6,615,791
Equity lines
302,351
249,967
191,445
Real estate construction loans
598,849
581,454
581,917
Installment and other loans
6,631
4,349
4,060
Gross loans
$ 14,593,510
$ 13,995,788
$ 13,348,737
Allowance for loan losses
(122,651)
(122,391)
(121,899)
Unamortized deferred loan fees
(1,415)
(1,565)
(3,248)
Total loans, net
$ 14,469,444
$ 13,871,832
$ 13,223,590
Total deposits were $14.4 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $660.6 million, or 4.8%, from $13.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The deposit balances and composition at June 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, are presented below:
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,758,344
$ 2,857,443
$ 2,835,314
NOW deposits
1,267,464
1,365,763
1,381,617
Money market deposits
1,909,097
2,027,404
2,263,991
Savings deposits
716,206
738,656
790,125
Time deposits
7,711,811
6,713,074
5,833,499
Total deposits
$ 14,362,922
$ 13,702,340
$ 13,104,546
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
At June 30, 2019, total non-accrual loans were $54.7 million, an increase of $12.9 million, or 30.9%, from $41.8 million at December 31, 2018, and an increase of $2.0 million, or 3.8%, from $52.7 million at June 30, 2018.
The allowance for loan losses was $122.7 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $4.6 million at June 30, 2019, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $122.7 million allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019, increased $0.3 million, or 0.2%, from $122.4 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.84% of period-end gross loans, and 177.2% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2019. The comparable ratios were 0.87% of period-end gross loans, and 268.5% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at June 30, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, are shown below:
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
% Change
June 30, 2018
% Change
Non-performing assets
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 14,469
$ 3,773
283
$ -
-
Non-accrual loans:
Construction loans
4,702
4,872
(3)
8,040
(42)
Commercial mortgage loans
14,515
10,611
37
17,154
(15)
Commercial loans
28,070
18,805
49
19,212
46
Residential mortgage loans
7,461
7,527
(1)
8,322
(10)
Total non-accrual loans:
$ 54,748
$ 41,815
31
$ 52,728
4
Total non-performing loans
69,217
45,588
52
52,728
31
Other real estate owned
11,329
12,674
(11)
8,220
38
Total non-performing assets
$ 80,546
$ 58,262
38
$ 60,948
32
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$ 64,898
$ 65,071
(0)
$ 84,487
(23)
Allowance for loan losses
$ 122,651
$ 122,391
-
$ 121,899
-
Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end
$ 14,593,510
$ 13,995,788
4
$ 13,348,737
9
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end
177.20%
268.47%
231.18%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end
0.84%
0.87%
0.91%
The ratio of non-performing assets, to total assets was 0.5% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2018. Total non-performing assets increased $22.2 million, or 38.1%, to $80.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $58.3 million at December 31, 2018, primarily due to an increase of $12.9 million, or 30.9%, in non-accrual loans, and an increase of $10.7 million, or 283.5%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more, offset in part by a decrease of $1.3 million, or 10.6%, in other real estate owned.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW
At June 30, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.26%, total risk-based capital ratio of 13.92%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.73%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2018, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.43%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.15%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.
YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $138.9 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 1.0%, compared to net income of $137.5 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $1.73 compared to $1.68 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was 3.64% compared to 3.79% for the same period a year ago.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.92% and return on average assets was 1.65% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.76% and a return on average assets of 1.76% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was 44.98% compared to 43.01% for the same period a year ago.
CONFERENCE CALL
Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call this afternoon to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results. The call will begin at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-855-761-3186 and enter Conference ID 5666716. A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a recorded version is scheduled to be available for replay for 12 months after the call.
ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 39 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from U.S. and international business and economic conditions; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ability to consummate and realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions; the risk that integration of business operations following any acquisitions, will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; and general competitive, economic political, and market conditions and fluctuations.
These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak to the date of this press release. Cathay General Bancorp has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect future developments or events, except as required by law.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
2019
2018
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
$ 143,379
$ 143,316
$ 140,031
$286,695
$275,374
Reversal for credit losses
-
-
-
-
(3,000)
Net interest income after reversal for credit losses
143,379
143,316
140,031
286,695
278,374
Non-interest income
12,794
12,921
7,767
25,715
13,077
Non-interest expense
69,546
70,970
63,088
140,516
124,059
Income before income tax expense
86,627
85,267
84,710
171,894
167,392
Income tax expense
14,383
18,588
11,046
32,971
29,912
Net income
$ 72,244
$ 66,679
$ 73,664
$138,923
$137,480
Net income per common share
Basic
$ 0.90
$ 0.83
$ 0.91
$ 1.73
$ 1.69
Diluted
$ 0.90
$ 0.83
$ 0.90
$ 1.73
$ 1.68
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.24
$ 0.62
$ 0.48
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.69%
1.61%
1.88%
1.65%
1.76%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
13.27%
12.57%
14.51%
12.92%
13.76%
Efficiency ratio
44.53%
45.42%
42.69%
44.98%
43.01%
Dividend payout ratio
34.26%
37.44%
26.47%
35.79%
28.34%
YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)
Total interest-earning assets
4.81%
4.85%
4.58%
4.83%
4.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.65%
1.55%
1.03%
1.60%
0.97%
Net interest spread
3.16%
3.30%
3.55%
3.23%
3.53%
Net interest margin
3.58%
3.70%
3.83%
3.64%
3.79%
CAPITAL RATIOS
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.26%
12.43%
12.59%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.92%
14.15%
14.38%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.73%
10.83%
10.96%
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 206,123
$ 225,333
$ 195,392
Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits
351,603
374,957
208,749
Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,468,452 at June 30, 2019, $1,267,731 at December 31, 2018 and $1,510,142 at June 30, 2018)
1,471,584
1,242,509
1,475,949
Loans
14,593,510
13,995,788
13,348,737
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(122,651)
(122,391)
(121,899)
Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
(1,415)
(1,565)
(3,248)
Loans, net
14,469,444
13,871,832
13,223,590
Equity securities
32,498
25,098
23,131
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,250
17,250
17,250
Other real estate owned, net
11,329
12,674
8,220
Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net
301,410
282,734
308,464
Premises and equipment, net
102,919
103,189
102,415
Customers' liability on acceptances
9,616
22,709
22,366
Accrued interest receivable
55,711
51,650
48,178
Goodwill
372,189
372,189
372,189
Other intangible assets, net
6,782
7,194
7,462
Right-of-use assets- operating leases
36,515
-
-
Other assets
161,033
175,419
184,391
Total assets
$ 17,606,006
$ 16,784,737
$ 16,197,746
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,758,344
$ 2,857,443
$ 2,835,314
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW deposits
1,267,464
1,365,763
1,381,617
Money market deposits
1,909,097
2,027,404
2,263,991
Savings deposits
716,206
738,656
790,125
Time deposits
7,711,811
6,713,074
5,833,499
Total deposits
14,362,922
13,702,340
13,104,546
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
50,000
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
550,000
530,000
480,000
Other borrowings for affordable housing investments
30,820
17,298
17,382
Long-term debt
169,761
189,448
194,136
Deferred payments from acquisition
18,843
18,458
36,015
Acceptances outstanding
9,616
22,709
22,366
Lease liabilities - operating leases
37,858
-
-
Other liabilities
226,889
182,618
228,468
Total liabilities
15,406,709
14,662,871
14,132,913
Stockholders' equity
2,199,297
2,121,866
2,064,833
Total liabilities and equity
$ 17,606,006
$ 16,784,737
$ 16,197,746
Book value per common share
$ 27.55
$ 26.36
$ 25.32
Number of common shares outstanding
79,818,003
80,501,948
81,255,683
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended June 30,
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
2019
2018
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loan receivable, including loan fees
$ 182,291
$ 178,277
$ 158,659
$ 360,568
$ 309,949
Investment securities
8,477
7,290
7,208
15,767
13,666
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
298
304
380
602
776
Deposits with banks
1,383
1,890
1,273
3,273
2,829
Total interest and dividend income
192,449
187,761
167,520
380,210
327,220
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
39,491
34,123
18,730
73,614
34,458
Other deposits
5,588
5,377
4,832
10,965
9,418
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
608
-
1,322
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
1,792
2,596
885
4,388
1,856
Long-term debt
2,007
2,132
2,163
4,139
4,245
Deferred payments from acquisition
192
217
271
409
547
Total interest expense
49,070
44,445
27,489
93,515
51,846
Net interest income before reversal for credit losses
143,379
143,316
140,031
286,695
275,374
Reversal for credit losses
-
-
-
-
(3,000)
Net interest income after reversal for credit losses
143,379
143,316
140,031
286,695
278,374
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Net gains/(losses) from equity securities
3,237
4,163
(1,124)
7,400
(4,971)
Securities gains, net
13
-
-
13
-
Letters of credit commissions
1,577
1,554
1,376
3,131
2,651
Depository service fees
1,243
1,255
1,241
2,498
2,686
Gains from acquisition
-
-
-
-
340
Other operating income
6,724
5,949
6,274
12,673
12,371
Total non-interest income
12,794
12,921
7,767
25,715
13,077
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
33,153
32,132
30,600
65,285
60,977
Occupancy expense
5,489
5,549
5,170
11,038
10,622
Computer and equipment expense
2,833
2,879
2,611
5,712
5,705
Professional services expense
6,000
5,257
5,730
11,257
11,769
Data processing service expense
3,081
3,410
3,151
6,491
6,370
FDIC and State assessments
2,132
2,476
2,142
4,608
4,177
Marketing expense
979
2,141
3,400
3,120
4,258
Other real estate owned expense
369
280
(3)
649
(215)
Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships
9,102
10,810
5,113
19,912
10,874
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
171
172
280
343
514
Acquisition and integration costs
-
-
1,735
-
1,904
Other operating expense
6,237
5,864
3,159
12,101
7,104
Total non-interest expense
69,546
70,970
63,088
140,516
124,059
Income before income tax expense
86,627
85,267
84,710
171,894
167,392
Income tax expense
14,383
18,588
11,046
32,971
29,912
Net income
$ 72,244
$ 66,679
$ 73,664
$ 138,923
$ 137,480
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 0.90
$ 0.83
$ 0.91
$ 1.73
$ 1.69
Diluted
$ 0.90
$ 0.83
$ 0.90
$ 1.73
$ 1.68
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.24
$ 0.62
$ 0.48
Basic average common shares outstanding
80,106,329
80,455,317
81,236,315
80,279,859
81,180,160
Diluted average common shares outstanding
80,302,679
80,703,134
81,774,986
80,501,800
81,727,977
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(In thousands)
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
Interest-earning assets
Average Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Average Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Average Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Loans (1)
$14,365,544
5.09%
$14,088,488
5.13%
$13,020,212
4.89%
Taxable investment securities
1,441,005
2.36%
1,270,053
2.33%
1,368,718
2.11%
FHLB stock
17,250
6.93%
17,304
7.13%
17,489
8.73%
Deposits with banks
235,019
2.36%
312,779
2.45%
274,569
1.86%
Total interest-earning assets
$16,058,818
4.81%
$15,688,624
4.85%
$14,680,988
4.58%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,265,105
0.18%
$ 1,309,109
0.19%
$ 1,381,065
0.20%
Money market deposits
1,857,384
1.00%
1,915,030
0.94%
2,201,162
0.68%
Savings deposits
731,512
0.20%
717,393
0.19%
804,064
0.20%
Time deposits
7,570,131
2.09%
7,064,254
1.96%
5,848,849
1.28%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$11,424,132
1.58%
$11,005,786
1.46%
$10,235,140
0.92%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
83,517
2.92%
Other borrowed funds
353,799
2.25%
462,043
2.47%
237,231
1.95%
Long-term debt
169,761
4.74%
183,115
4.72%
194,136
4.47%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,947,692
1.65%
11,650,944
1.55%
10,750,024
1.03%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,789,644
2,775,545
2,760,643
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$14,737,336
$14,426,489
$13,510,667
Total average assets
$17,157,578
$16,811,249
$15,746,786
Total average equity
$ 2,184,251
$ 2,151,192
$ 2,036,674
Six months ended
(In thousands)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Interest-earning assets
Average Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Average Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Loans (1)
$14,227,782
5.11%
$12,970,484
4.82%
Taxable investment securities
1,356,001
2.34%
1,336,871
2.06%
FHLB stock
17,277
7.03%
19,852
7.89%
Deposits with banks
275,044
2.40%
334,465
1.71%
Total interest-earning assets
$15,876,104
4.83%
$14,661,672
4.50%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,286,985
0.19%
$ 1,393,883
0.19%
Money market deposits
1,886,048
0.97%
2,228,446
0.66%
Savings deposits
724,492
0.20%
821,121
0.21%
Time deposits
7,318,590
2.03%
5,750,722
1.21%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$11,216,115
1.52%
$10,194,172
0.87%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
0.00%
91,713
2.91%
Other borrowed funds
407,622
2.37%
277,845
1.74%
Long-term debt
176,401
4.73%
194,136
4.41%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
11,800,138
1.60%
10,757,866
0.97%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,782,633
2,755,754
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$14,582,771
$13,513,620
Total average assets
$16,985,370
$15,727,466
Total average equity
$ 2,167,812
$ 2,014,908
(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.
